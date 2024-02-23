The Rebel Stakes 2024 runners see a strong field of 13 heading to post for the $1.25m Oaklawn race on Saturday – which is the third of four prep contests held at the Arkansas track for the Kentucky Derby
What Date & Time Is The Rebel Stakes 2024?
📅Time/Date: 6:23pm ET (Saturday 24th February 2024)
🏇Racecourse: Oaklawn
💰 Purse: $1.25m
📺 TV: FanDuel TV / FS2
Did You Know? Three Rebel Stakes winners went onto win the Kentucky Derby
Rebel Stakes 2024: Timberlake Heads A Field Of 13
The best US horse racing Sportsbooks have put in the Brad Cox-trained TIMBERLAKE as the morning-line favourite and he’s the only horse in the race that hasn’t had a recent prep race at Oaklawn.
This well-bred Into Mischief colt will head into the race having won two of his five starts, one of which was winning the Grade One Champagne Stakes at Belmont last October.
He’s since run a solid fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita back in November and has been freshened up since with 3 1/2 months off. Cox will be looking for his first Rebel Stake win.
Looking at the Rebel Stakes odds, Timberlake will face strong challenge from the Ken McPeek runner Northern Flame, who was 4th in the Claibourne Breeders’ Futurity last October.
Plus, Just Steel is another leading player having been a fine runner-up in the G3 Southwest Stakes here at Oaklawn last time out.
He’s trained by veteran handler D.Wayne Lukas, who has two Rebel Stakes wins to his name (1989, Manastash Ridge & 2013, Will Take Charge).
Trainer Bob Baffert Has Won The Rebel Stakes EIGHT Times
The Bob Baffert camp has won the Rebel Stakes a record eight times, but the legendary US trainer is giving the others a chance this year – he doesn’t have an entry.
Baffert’s last win in the race came in 2021 with Concert Tour, with this first back in 2010 with Lookin at Lucky.
While his star name to win the Rebel Stakes was American Pharoah in 2015, who also went into land the Arkansas Derby and US Triple Crown that year (watch below).
The Rebel Stakes Also A Stepping Stone For The Arkansas Derby
After the Rebel Stakes on Saturday the attention at Oaklawn will turn to the Arkansas Derby on March 30.
The Kentucky Derby prep race has been won 14 times by winners of the Rebel Stakes – with the most recent horse to do the double Omaha Beach in 2019 (watch below).
With Curlin (2007) and Triple Crown winner American Pharoah (2015) two big names to win both.
Rebel Stakes/Arkansas Derby Double Winners
- 1965: Swift Ruler
- 1969: Traffic Mark
- 1975: Promised City
- 1980: Temperence Hill
- 1981: Bold Ego
- 1983: Sunny’s Halo
- 1987: Demons Begone
- 1992: Pine Bluff
- 1998: Victory Gallop
- 2004: Smarty Jones
- 2006: Lawyer Ron
- 2007: Curlin
- 2015: American Pharoah
- 2019: Omaha Beach
Three Past Rebel Stakes Winners Landed The Kentucky Derby
Over the years the Rebel Stakes has also produced three Kentucky Derby winners – Sunny’s Halo in 1983, Smarty Jones in 2004 and the already mentioned American Pharoah in 2015.
Rebel Stakes Pick 2024: Timberlake Can Dance To Victory
Probably not the strongest renewal of the Rebel Stakes, so with that in mind the likely favorite TIMBERLAKE is the pick to give trainer Brad Cox his first win in the Oaklawn Park race.
Yes, he’s not been out since running a fine 4th in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile in November, but that looks the best form on show and despite getting collared late on for third that day by the fast-finishing Lock, the Cox horse was also staying on well.
He’s gone well off a break too and with another 3 1/2 months on his back he’s expected to return a stronger horse and has rumoured to have trained well in recent weeks at Fair Grounds.
Regular rider Florent Geroux doesn’t ride as he’s in action in the Saudi Cup, but connections have a top replacement in Cristian Torres, who is currently leading Oaklawn’s jockey for wins during the meet.
Just Steel and Time For Truth can do best of the rest.
Rebel Stakes Runners, Odds, Riders, Trainers and Recent Form
- 1. Carbone (15-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Isaac Castillo
Last Run: 7th Southwest Stakes (G3), Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024)
- 2. Northern Flame (5-1)
Trainer: Ken McPeek
Jockey: Julien Leparoux
Last Run: 1st Allowance Optional Claiming, Oaklawn (Jan 28, 2024)
- 3. Common Defense (30-1)
Trainer: Ken McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
Last Run: 5th Southwest Stakes (G3), Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024)
- 4. Tejon Pass (30-1)
Trainer: Peter Miller
Jockey: Chris Landeros
Last Run: 5th Allowance Optional Claiming, Oaklawn (Jan 28, 2024)
- 5. Magic Grant (50-1)
Trainer: Eddie Milligan Jr.
Jockey: Harry Hernandez
Last Run: 7th Southwest Stakes (G3), Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024)
- 6. Dimatic (8-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
Last Run: 1st Maiden Special Weight, Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024)
- 7. Timberlake (6-5)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Cristian Torres
Last Run: 4th Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, Santa Anita (Nov 3, 2023)
- 8. Next Level (30-1)
Trainer: Keith Desormeaux
Jockey: Jose Riquelme
Last Run: 2nd Allowance Optional Claiming, Oaklawn (Jan 28, 2024)
- 9. Lagynos (20-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Keith Asmussen
Last Run: 6th Smarty Jones Stakes, Oaklawn (Jan 1, 2024)
- 10. Mena (15-1)
Trainer: Steve Hobby
Jockey: Francisco Arrieta
Last Run: 2nd Allowance Optional Claiming, Oaklawn (Jan 28, 2024)
- 11. Just Steel (7-2)
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Ramon Vazquez
Last Run: 2nd Southwest Stakes (G3), Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024)
- 12. Woodcourt (20-1)
Trainer: Cipriano Contreras
Jockey: Emmanuel Esquivel
Last Run: 1st Allowance Optional Claiming, Oaklawn (Jan 28, 2024)
- 13. Time For Truth (15-1)
Trainer: Ron Moquett
Jockey: Rafael Bejarano
Last Run: 2nd Ozark Stakes, Oaklawn (Feb 10, 2024)
Note: Odds are subject to change
Rebel Stakes Past Winners
- 2023: Confidence Game
- 2022: Un Oji
- 2021: Concert Tour