The Rebel Stakes 2024 runners see a strong field of 13 heading to post for the $1.25m Oaklawn race on Saturday – which is the third of four prep contests held at the Arkansas track for the Kentucky Derby



What Date & Time Is The Rebel Stakes 2024?



📅Time/Date: 6:23pm ET (Saturday 24th February 2024)

🏇Racecourse: Oaklawn

💰 Purse: $1.25m

📺 TV: FanDuel TV / FS2

Did You Know? Three Rebel Stakes winners went onto win the Kentucky Derby

Rebel Stakes 2024: Timberlake Heads A Field Of 13

The best US horse racing Sportsbooks have put in the Brad Cox-trained TIMBERLAKE as the morning-line favourite and he’s the only horse in the race that hasn’t had a recent prep race at Oaklawn.

This well-bred Into Mischief colt will head into the race having won two of his five starts, one of which was winning the Grade One Champagne Stakes at Belmont last October.

He’s since run a solid fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita back in November and has been freshened up since with 3 1/2 months off. Cox will be looking for his first Rebel Stake win.

Looking at the Rebel Stakes odds, Timberlake will face strong challenge from the Ken McPeek runner Northern Flame, who was 4th in the Claibourne Breeders’ Futurity last October.

Plus, Just Steel is another leading player having been a fine runner-up in the G3 Southwest Stakes here at Oaklawn last time out.

He’s trained by veteran handler D.Wayne Lukas, who has two Rebel Stakes wins to his name (1989, Manastash Ridge & 2013, Will Take Charge).

Trainer Bob Baffert Has Won The Rebel Stakes EIGHT Times



The Bob Baffert camp has won the Rebel Stakes a record eight times, but the legendary US trainer is giving the others a chance this year – he doesn’t have an entry.

Baffert’s last win in the race came in 2021 with Concert Tour, with this first back in 2010 with Lookin at Lucky.

While his star name to win the Rebel Stakes was American Pharoah in 2015, who also went into land the Arkansas Derby and US Triple Crown that year (watch below).

The Rebel Stakes Also A Stepping Stone For The Arkansas Derby

After the Rebel Stakes on Saturday the attention at Oaklawn will turn to the Arkansas Derby on March 30.

The Kentucky Derby prep race has been won 14 times by winners of the Rebel Stakes – with the most recent horse to do the double Omaha Beach in 2019 (watch below).

With Curlin (2007) and Triple Crown winner American Pharoah (2015) two big names to win both.

Rebel Stakes/Arkansas Derby Double Winners

1965: Swift Ruler

1969: Traffic Mark

1975: Promised City

1980: Temperence Hill

1981: Bold Ego

1983: Sunny’s Halo

1987: Demons Begone

1992: Pine Bluff

1998: Victory Gallop

2004: Smarty Jones

2006: Lawyer Ron

2007: Curlin

2015: American Pharoah

2019: Omaha Beach

Three Past Rebel Stakes Winners Landed The Kentucky Derby



Over the years the Rebel Stakes has also produced three Kentucky Derby winners – Sunny’s Halo in 1983, Smarty Jones in 2004 and the already mentioned American Pharoah in 2015.

Rebel Stakes Pick 2024: Timberlake Can Dance To Victory

Probably not the strongest renewal of the Rebel Stakes, so with that in mind the likely favorite TIMBERLAKE is the pick to give trainer Brad Cox his first win in the Oaklawn Park race.

Yes, he’s not been out since running a fine 4th in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile in November, but that looks the best form on show and despite getting collared late on for third that day by the fast-finishing Lock, the Cox horse was also staying on well.

He’s gone well off a break too and with another 3 1/2 months on his back he’s expected to return a stronger horse and has rumoured to have trained well in recent weeks at Fair Grounds.

Regular rider Florent Geroux doesn’t ride as he’s in action in the Saudi Cup, but connections have a top replacement in Cristian Torres, who is currently leading Oaklawn’s jockey for wins during the meet.

Just Steel and Time For Truth can do best of the rest.

Rebel Stakes Runners, Odds, Riders, Trainers and Recent Form



1. Carbone (15-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Isaac Castillo

Last Run: 7th Southwest Stakes (G3), Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen Jockey: Isaac Castillo Last Run: 7th Southwest Stakes (G3), Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024) 2. Northern Flame (5-1)

Trainer: Ken McPeek

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

Last Run: 1st Allowance Optional Claiming, Oaklawn (Jan 28, 2024)

Trainer: Ken McPeek Jockey: Julien Leparoux Last Run: 1st Allowance Optional Claiming, Oaklawn (Jan 28, 2024) 3. Common Defense (30-1)

Trainer: Ken McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Last Run: 5th Southwest Stakes (G3), Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024)

Trainer: Ken McPeek Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr. Last Run: 5th Southwest Stakes (G3), Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024) 4. Tejon Pass (30-1)

Trainer: Peter Miller

Jockey: Chris Landeros

Last Run: 5th Allowance Optional Claiming, Oaklawn (Jan 28, 2024)

Trainer: Peter Miller Jockey: Chris Landeros Last Run: 5th Allowance Optional Claiming, Oaklawn (Jan 28, 2024) 5. Magic Grant (50-1)

Trainer: Eddie Milligan Jr.

Jockey: Harry Hernandez

Last Run: 7th Southwest Stakes (G3), Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024)

Trainer: Eddie Milligan Jr. Jockey: Harry Hernandez Last Run: 7th Southwest Stakes (G3), Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024) 6. Dimatic (8-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Last Run: 1st Maiden Special Weight, Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione Last Run: 1st Maiden Special Weight, Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024) 7. Timberlake (6-5)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Cristian Torres

Last Run: 4th Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, Santa Anita (Nov 3, 2023)

Trainer: Brad Cox Jockey: Cristian Torres Last Run: 4th Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, Santa Anita (Nov 3, 2023) 8. Next Level (30-1)

Trainer: Keith Desormeaux

Jockey: Jose Riquelme

Last Run: 2nd Allowance Optional Claiming, Oaklawn (Jan 28, 2024)

Trainer: Keith Desormeaux Jockey: Jose Riquelme Last Run: 2nd Allowance Optional Claiming, Oaklawn (Jan 28, 2024) 9. Lagynos (20-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Keith Asmussen

Last Run: 6th Smarty Jones Stakes, Oaklawn (Jan 1, 2024)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen Jockey: Keith Asmussen Last Run: 6th Smarty Jones Stakes, Oaklawn (Jan 1, 2024) 10. Mena (15-1)

Trainer: Steve Hobby

Jockey: Francisco Arrieta

Last Run: 2nd Allowance Optional Claiming, Oaklawn (Jan 28, 2024)

Trainer: Steve Hobby Jockey: Francisco Arrieta Last Run: 2nd Allowance Optional Claiming, Oaklawn (Jan 28, 2024) 11. Just Steel (7-2)

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Ramon Vazquez

Last Run: 2nd Southwest Stakes (G3), Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024)

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas Jockey: Ramon Vazquez Last Run: 2nd Southwest Stakes (G3), Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024) 12. Woodcourt (20-1)

Trainer: Cipriano Contreras

Jockey: Emmanuel Esquivel

Last Run: 1st Allowance Optional Claiming, Oaklawn (Jan 28, 2024)

Trainer: Cipriano Contreras Jockey: Emmanuel Esquivel Last Run: 1st Allowance Optional Claiming, Oaklawn (Jan 28, 2024) 13. Time For Truth (15-1)

Trainer: Ron Moquett

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano

Last Run: 2nd Ozark Stakes, Oaklawn (Feb 10, 2024)

Note: Odds are subject to change

Rebel Stakes Past Winners

2023: Confidence Game

2022: Un Oji

2021: Concert Tour

WATCH: Confidence Game Winning The 2023 Rebel Stakes