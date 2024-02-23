Horse Racing

Rebel Stakes 2024 Runners, Betting & Picks: Timberlake To Hit The High Notes

Andy Newton
The Rebel Stakes 2024 runners see a strong field of 13 heading to post for the $1.25m Oaklawn race on Saturday – which is the third of four prep contests held at the Arkansas track for the Kentucky Derby

What Date & Time Is The Rebel Stakes 2024?

📅Time/Date: 6:23pm ET (Saturday 24th February 2024)
🏇Racecourse: Oaklawn
💰 Purse: $1.25m
📺 TV: FanDuel TV / FS2

Did You Know? Three Rebel Stakes winners went onto win the Kentucky Derby

Rebel Stakes 2024: Timberlake Heads A Field Of 13

The best US horse racing Sportsbooks have put in the Brad Cox-trained TIMBERLAKE as the morning-line favourite and he’s the only horse in the race that hasn’t had a recent prep race at Oaklawn.

This well-bred Into Mischief colt will head into the race having won two of his five starts, one of which was winning the Grade One Champagne Stakes at Belmont last October.

He’s since run a solid fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita back in November and has been freshened up since with 3 1/2 months off. Cox will be looking for his first Rebel Stake win.

Looking at the Rebel Stakes odds, Timberlake will face strong challenge from the Ken McPeek runner Northern Flame, who was 4th in the Claibourne Breeders’ Futurity last October.

Plus, Just Steel is another leading player having been a fine runner-up in the G3 Southwest Stakes here at Oaklawn last time out.

He’s trained by veteran handler D.Wayne Lukas, who has two Rebel Stakes wins to his name (1989, Manastash Ridge & 2013, Will Take Charge).

Trainer Bob Baffert Has Won The Rebel Stakes EIGHT Times

The Bob Baffert camp has won the Rebel Stakes a record eight times, but the legendary US trainer is giving the others a chance this year – he doesn’t have an entry.

Baffert’s last win in the race came in 2021 with Concert Tour, with this first back in 2010 with Lookin at Lucky.

While his star name to win the Rebel Stakes was American Pharoah in 2015, who also went into land the Arkansas Derby and US Triple Crown that year (watch below).

The Rebel Stakes Also A Stepping Stone For The Arkansas Derby

After the Rebel Stakes on Saturday the attention at Oaklawn will turn to the Arkansas Derby on March 30.

The Kentucky Derby prep race has been won 14 times by winners of the Rebel Stakes – with the most recent horse to do the double Omaha Beach in 2019 (watch below).

With Curlin (2007) and Triple Crown winner American Pharoah (2015) two big names to win both.

Rebel Stakes/Arkansas Derby Double Winners

  • 1965: Swift Ruler
  • 1969: Traffic Mark
  • 1975: Promised City
  • 1980: Temperence Hill
  • 1981: Bold Ego
  • 1983: Sunny’s Halo
  • 1987: Demons Begone
  • 1992: Pine Bluff
  • 1998: Victory Gallop
  • 2004: Smarty Jones
  • 2006: Lawyer Ron
  • 2007: Curlin
  • 2015: American Pharoah
  • 2019: Omaha Beach

Three Past Rebel Stakes Winners Landed The Kentucky Derby

Over the years the Rebel Stakes has also produced three Kentucky Derby winners – Sunny’s Halo in 1983, Smarty Jones in 2004 and the already mentioned American Pharoah in 2015.

Rebel Stakes Pick 2024: Timberlake Can Dance To Victory

Probably not the strongest renewal of the Rebel Stakes, so with that in mind the likely favorite TIMBERLAKE is the pick to give trainer Brad Cox his first win in the Oaklawn Park race.

Yes, he’s not been out since running a fine 4th in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile in November, but that looks the best form on show and despite getting collared late on for third that day by the fast-finishing Lock, the Cox horse was also staying on well.

He’s gone well off a break too and with another 3 1/2 months on his back he’s expected to return a stronger horse and has rumoured to have trained well in recent weeks at Fair Grounds.

Regular rider Florent Geroux doesn’t ride as he’s in action in the Saudi Cup, but connections have a top replacement in Cristian Torres, who is currently leading Oaklawn’s jockey for wins during the meet.

Just Steel and Time For Truth can do best of the rest.

Rebel Stakes Runners, Odds, Riders, Trainers and Recent Form

  • 1. Carbone (15-1)
    Trainer: Steve Asmussen
    Jockey: Isaac Castillo
    Last Run: 7th Southwest Stakes (G3), Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024)
  • 2. Northern Flame (5-1)
    Trainer: Ken McPeek
    Jockey: Julien Leparoux
    Last Run: 1st Allowance Optional Claiming, Oaklawn (Jan 28, 2024)
  • 3. Common Defense (30-1)
    Trainer: Ken McPeek
    Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
    Last Run: 5th Southwest Stakes (G3), Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024)
  • 4. Tejon Pass (30-1)
    Trainer: Peter Miller
    Jockey: Chris Landeros
    Last Run: 5th Allowance Optional Claiming, Oaklawn (Jan 28, 2024)
  • 5. Magic Grant (50-1)
    Trainer: Eddie Milligan Jr.
    Jockey: Harry Hernandez
    Last Run: 7th Southwest Stakes (G3), Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024)
  • 6. Dimatic (8-1)
    Trainer: Steve Asmussen
    Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
    Last Run: 1st Maiden Special Weight, Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024)
  • 7. Timberlake (6-5)
    Trainer: Brad Cox
    Jockey: Cristian Torres
    Last Run: 4th Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, Santa Anita (Nov 3, 2023)
  • 8. Next Level (30-1)
    Trainer: Keith Desormeaux
    Jockey: Jose Riquelme
    Last Run: 2nd Allowance Optional Claiming, Oaklawn (Jan 28, 2024)
  • 9. Lagynos (20-1)
    Trainer: Steve Asmussen
    Jockey: Keith Asmussen
    Last Run: 6th Smarty Jones Stakes, Oaklawn (Jan 1, 2024)
  • 10. Mena (15-1)
    Trainer: Steve Hobby
    Jockey: Francisco Arrieta
    Last Run: 2nd Allowance Optional Claiming, Oaklawn (Jan 28, 2024)
  • 11. Just Steel (7-2)
    Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
    Jockey: Ramon Vazquez
    Last Run: 2nd Southwest Stakes (G3), Oaklawn (Feb 3, 2024)
  • 12. Woodcourt (20-1)
    Trainer: Cipriano Contreras
    Jockey: Emmanuel Esquivel
    Last Run: 1st Allowance Optional Claiming, Oaklawn (Jan 28, 2024)
  • 13. Time For Truth (15-1)
    Trainer: Ron Moquett
    Jockey: Rafael Bejarano
    Last Run: 2nd Ozark Stakes, Oaklawn (Feb 10, 2024)

Note: Odds are subject to change

Rebel Stakes Past Winners

  • 2023: Confidence Game
  • 2022: Un Oji
  • 2021: Concert Tour

WATCH: Confidence Game Winning The 2023 Rebel Stakes

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
