Real Sociedad vs Granada prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

Real Sociedad will look to get back on track in La Liga when they host an out-of-form Granada side on Sunday evening.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 22:30

Date: 13th February 2022, Reale Arena

Real Sociedad vs Granada Prediction

Valencia held Sociedad to a 0-0 draw on the previous matchday. They had gone undefeated in six of their previous seven home appearances, winning three in a row in the process.

They’ve been one of the greatest teams in the league at home this season, with their only two losses coming against two of Spain’s finest clubs.

Granada, on the other hand, lost 1-0 on the road against Real Madrid last week. They’ve also lost their last three games, and they’ve only won two games on the road in all competitions since April.

Once in the Copa del Rey, against a team from the lower levels, and once against the dead-last placed Levante.

Thus, Real Sociedad should win on Sunday based on these observations.

Real Sociedad vs Granada Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Getafe @ 5/12 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Real Sociedad vs Granada Betting Tips

Real Sociedad enters this match after a 0-0 draw with Valencia in La Liga. Real Sociedad had 60% possession and 8 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in that encounter. Valencia CF had 15 shots on goal, three of which were on target.

In five of their previous six meetings before to this one, a bet on both teams scoring would have been a loser.

Granada will be looking to make apologies after losing their last game in La Liga to Real Madrid.

The numbers speak for themselves: Granada has been scored against in five of their previous six games, with their opponents scoring nine goals in total. Granada, on the other hand, appears to have a soft underbelly. We’ll have to wait and see if that tendency continues into the following encounter.

Real Sociedad vs Granada Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 10/13.

Real Sociedad vs Granada Betting Odds

Match Winner

Total Goals:

Real Sociedad vs Granada Free Bet

