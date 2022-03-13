Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Real Sociedad will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeat when they take on Deportivo Alaves in the Spanish league on Sunday evening.
Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves live stream
- Click here to join bet365
- Sign up and deposit any amount into your bet365 account
- Start watching the Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves live stream at 17:30 GMT
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.
- bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly
- Betfred – Great quality of streams
- BetUK – New site with great streaming options
- LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football
- 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams
If you’re looking to follow the La Liga match between Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves, then bet365 have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves Preview
The home side are coming into this game on the back of a 4-1 defeat against league leaders Real Madrid and it remains to be seen whether they can get back to winning ways here. The hosts are currently 7th in the league table and they will be hoping to push for European qualification this season.
Real Sociedad are unbeaten in five of the last six meetings against Deportivo Alaves and they will be expected to pick up a home win here.
Meanwhile, Deportivo Alaves are currently 19th in the league table and they have failed to win five of their last six league matches. However, the visitors are unbeaten in their last two league outings and they will be looking to grind out a positive result here.
Watch live sport with bet365
Watch live sport with bet365
When does Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 13th of March, at the Reale Arena.
Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves Team News
Real Sociedad team news
The home side will be without the services of Ander Barrenetxea, Aihen Munoz, Nacho Monreal, Carlos Fernandez and David Silva because of injuries.
Real Sociedad predicted line-up vs Deportivo Alaves: Remiro; Zubeldia, Elustondo, Normand, Rico; Silva, Merino, Illarramendi; Januzaj, Isak, Oyarzabal
Deportivo Alaves team news
The visitors have a fully fit squad to choose from.
Deportivo Alaves predicted line-up vs Real Sociedad: Pacheco; Tenaglia, Laguardia, Lejeune, Duarte; Mendez, Escalante, Pons, Loum, Rioja; Joselu
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins