Football Betting Tips — Real Sociedad v Villarreal Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Real Sociedad v Villarreal Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

42 seconds ago

Real Sociedad will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Villarreal in the Spanish league on Saturday afternoon.
 

Real Sociedad v Villarreal live stream available at bet365 from 15:15 GMT on Saturday, December 18th.

Real Sociedad v Villarreal preview

Real Sociedad were at the top of the Spanish league table not so long ago but their form has dipped significantly and they are currently on a three-match losing run.
 
Meanwhile, Villarreal are 13th in the league table with just two wins from their last six matches.
 
Both teams will be desperate to bounce back strongly and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Real Sociedad v Villarreal team news

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup: Remiro; Munoz, Normand, Elustondo, Zaldua; Zubimendi, Zubeldia; Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal, Portu; Isak

Villarreal possible starting lineup: Rulli; Pedraza, Torres, Mandi, Gaspar; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo, Gomez; Dia, Moreno

Real Sociedad v Villarreal betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Real Sociedad v Villarreal from bet365:

Match-winner:

Real Sociedad: 23/20

Draw: 23/10

Villarreal: 5/2

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/7

Under: 24/23

Real Sociedad v Villarreal prediction

Villarreal have failed to win their last nine away matches in the league and they are up against a side that has lost their last three league games.
 
Furthermore, Real Sociedad have failed to score a single goal in their last four league matches and this should be a fascinating contest between two very evenly matched sites.
 
Neither side are in particularly good form and the two sides are likely to cancel each other out here.
 

Prediction: Draw at 23/10 with Bet365.

Real Sociedad v Villarreal Live Stream

Real Sociedad v Villarreal Free Bet

