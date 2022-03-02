Real Mallorca vs Real Sociedad live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Real Mallorca will be looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats with a home win over Real Sociedad when the two sides meet in the Spanish league on Wednesday night.
Real Mallorca vs Real Sociedad live stream
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Real Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Preview
The home side were beaten by Real Betis and Valencia in their last two league matches and the whole fans will demand a strong reaction from the players here.
Mallorca certainly have what it takes to pull off an important result here and it remains to be seen who comes out on top.
Meanwhile, the visitors are seventh in the league table and they are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches.
Real Sociedad have an impressive head to head record against Wednesday’s opposition and they have picked up five wins from their last six meetings.
Furthermore, the visitors have been quite impressive at the back and they have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six league matches.
The away side have failed to score in their last four meetings against Real Sociedad and Mallorca will have to improve immensely in order to grind out all three points here.
When does Real Mallorca vs Real Sociedad kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Real Mallorca vs Real Sociedad kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 2nd of March, at Son Moix.
Real Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Team News
Real Mallorca team news
The home side will be without the services of Dominik Greif and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta because of injuries.
Real Mallorca predicted line-up vs Real Sociedad: Rico; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Costa; Sevilla, Sanchez; Kubo, Angel, D Rodriguez; Muriqi
Real Sociedad team news
Meanwhile, the visitors are without Adnan Januzaj and Ander Barrenetxea due to injuries.
Real Sociedad predicted line-up vs Real Mallorca: Remiro; Elustondo, Le Normand, Pacheco, Gorosabel; Merino, Illarramendi; Oyarzabal, D Silva, Portu; Isak
