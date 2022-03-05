Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad top five betting offers and free bets for La Liga match

Real Sociedad will be looking to pull off an upset when they take on the league leaders Real Madrid in the Spanish league this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad free bets and betting offers

Looking for a Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the La Liga game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Real Sociedad 7/2 Draw 21/10 Real Madrid 19/20

How to claim a Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad free bet

Claiming the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at Santiago Bernabeu for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the La Liga clash between Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad betting tips and prediction

The visitors are in impressive form right now and they have picked up three wins from their last four league matches. Furthermore, they have been quite organised defensively and they will be looking to shut down the Real Madrid attack when the two sides meet on Saturday.

Real Madrid have been formidable at home for a while now and they will be the favourites heading into this contest. However, they cannot afford to underestimate the opposition this weekend.

The Spanish giants are currently five points clear at the top of the table and they will be hoping to extend their lead with the win here.

Meanwhile, Sociedad have lost just one of their last six league matches and they have the quality to pull off an upset here.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad betting tips: Real Madrid win @ 19/20 with bet365