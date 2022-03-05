Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Real Madrid will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table when they take on Real Sociedad in the Spanish league this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream

Start watching the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream at 20:00 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Preview

The home side are currently undefeated in their last 23 home matches in the Spanish league and they will be the overwhelming favourites to pick up all three points here. Real Madrid are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Real Sociedad and the away side will need a major slice of luck to get something out of this contest. Both teams are in impressive form heading into this contest and it remains to be seen whether the away side can make life difficult for the league leaders. Real Madrid have picked up four wins and two draws from their last six league matches and Real Sociedad are heading into this contest on the back of three wins from their last four league matches. The home side have been excellent defensively and Real Sociedad will have to work hard to break them down. Los Blancos have kept a clean sheet in their last four league matches. The same can be said about the away side as well who have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven league matches.

When does Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad kicks off at 15:15 pm BST, on the 5th of March, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Team News

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid will be without the services of Toni Kroos because of an injury.

Real Madrid predicted line-up vs Real Sociedad: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Camavinga, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

Real Sociedad team news

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad are without Ander Barrenetxea because of an injury.

Real Sociedad predicted line-up vs Real Madrid: Remiro; Elustondo, Le Normand, Pacheco, Gorosabel; Zubimendi, Merino; Oyarzabal, D Silva, Portu; Isak