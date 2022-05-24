Real Madrid vs Liverpool | Champions League Final Odds: Liverpool 21/20 Favourites

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Saturday evening sees Real Madrid and Liverpool meet in the Champions League final for the second time in four years, and we’re taking a look at who the bookmakers have down as their favourites for the match.

The Reds are slightly favoured by bookmakers, but both of these sides have endured and prevailed against some of Europe’s elite.

Champions League Final Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Liverpool 21/20 Real Madrid 12/5 Draw 51/20

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Champions League Final Odds and Best Bets

We think it is highly likely that this fixture will be a pretty evenly matched affair – both of these sides are brimming with quality and will be wary of giving too much away early on. At a price of 51/20 with 888Sport, we think the draw is great value if you are looking to have a bet on the final.

If you disagree with us and think favourites Liverpool will clinch victory, you can get some relatively accurate pricing on the Reds at 21/20. However, we think Real Madrid at 41/20 offers the best value – the Spanish champions have shown time and time again this campaign they have what it takes to snatch victory against all odds, and we think they are slightly underestimated in the markets.

We have selected a few markets which we believe are still realistic outcomes, but at a far better price for punters to add to their bet slips. Here are some of them:

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Preview

What a fixture to savour on Saturday night – the biggest game in club football sees Europe’s most successful club take on the third most successful at the Stade de France in Paris.

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti is the first coach to lead a team in five Champions League finals and is seeking a record-breaking fourth European Cup victory. He shares the landmark of three with former Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and legendary Liverpool manager Bob Paisley.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp can secure a second European success after winning the 2019 final, while the German can also add to the Carabao and FA Cup triumphs of this current season to make it a treble of trophies.

Real Madrid have shown their incredible resolve and will to win this campaign, and their squad’s perfect balance of experience and youth has made them an incredibly exciting team to watch. After overcoming PSG and Chelsea with fascinating comebacks, they took those feats to the next level by scoring two injury time goals in their semi-final with Manchester City.

Liverpool have overcome a tricky tie with Inter Milan in the knockout stage before defeating Benfica and striving a first-half scare in their second leg semi-final with Villarreal. Their incredible form this season has them rightly backed as favourites, but in reality we think this match is near-impossible to call.

