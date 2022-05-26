Real Madrid vs Liverpool | Champions League Final Betting Trends, Stats and Best Bets

The grandest fixture in club football is almost upon us as Liverpool and Real Madrid battle it out Champions League glory on Saturday evening.
This year’s fixture couldn’t come soon enough – both Los Blancos and the Reds have been irresistible in their respective domestic leagues as well as in Europe, and it should be a real spectacle when they meet on the biggest stage of them all.
Champions League Final Best Bets
Champions League Final Preview
Two out of European football’s three most successful clubs will meet in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday, with Real Madrid aiming to clinch their 14th title while Liverpool can move level with AC Milan on seven.
Los Blancos have had a rollercoaster of a journey to get to this point, and have showed their incredible winning mentality time and time again. After registering breathtaking comebacks against PSG and Chelsea, they took their rallying resurgence to another level to score two goals in injury time against Manchester City in the semi-finals, before Karim Benzema netted his 15th Champions League goal of the season to send them to the final.
Meanwhile, Liverpool survived a first half scare in their semi-final second leg with Villarreal after the Spaniards levelled the aggregate scoreline, but the Reds qualification to the final was never in doubt.
Jurgen Klopp’s side can secure a treble of trophies after winning both domestic cup competitions, and his side will also be looking to take revenge on Real after they beat them back in the 2017-18 season.
Real Madrid Stats
- Los Blancos can clinch their 14th European title on Saturday, and their fifth in 10 years.
- Karim Benzema (15) is just two goals away from equalling the record for Champions League goals in a season, currently held by former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Madrid have never lost a UEFA Champions League final. This is their eighth appearance in the fixture – a new record, surpassing the seven of AC Milan and Juventus.
- Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti is the first coach to lead a team in five UEFA Champions League finals and is seeking a record-breaking fourth European Cup victory. He can also become the first manger to win the title twice with more than one club.
Liverpool Stats
- This is the first time Liverpool have won ten games in a single European campaign. They are the first club to win all six away games in a UEFA Champions League campaign.
- The Reds have won six of their nine previous European Cup finals.
- Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané all started as Liverpool lost to Madrid in the 2018 final.
Champions League Final Betting Trends
With lots of value to be had in this monumental fixture, it is worth taking a look at which markets are predicted to be heavily backed based on recent form, head-to-head records and competition history.
- Real Madrid have conceded nine goals in their previous four European matches while scoring 11 in the process. Liverpool have conceded six and scored nine in the same time frame – both teams to score can be backed at 8/13 on Fitzdares.
- Madrid have four wins to Liverpool’s three in the sides’ eight meetings, all in the European Cup. Madrid have scored ten goals, two more than their English opponents. Real Madrid to win is priced at 23/10 on Fitzdares.
- Liverpool have enjoyed a fruitful year so far, winning the league cup and the FA Cup, while narrowly missing out on the Premier League by a single point. Liverpool can be backed to win their third trophy this season at 23/20 on Fitzdares.
- While Liverpool are backed in the markets, this game looks too close to call on paper and a narrow affair is likely – the draw can be backed at 13/5 on Fitzdares.
Champions League Final Odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Liverpool
|23/20
|Real Madrid
|23/10
|Draw
|13/5
