Real Madrid will be looking to pull further clear at the top of the table when they take on Granada in the Spanish league on Sunday night.

Match Info Date: 6th February 2022

Kick-off: 20:00pm BST, Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Granada Prediction

The league leaders are currently four points clear at the top of the table but they have been quite inconsistent in recent weeks.

Carlo Ancelotti will demand a strong performance from his players here.

Meanwhile, Granada are 16th in the league table and they’re coming into this game on the back of two draws and two defeats in their last four league outings.

Real Madrid have won their last six matches against Granada but they have dropped seven points from their last five league matches. The home side cannot afford to underestimate the opposition here.

Real Madrid vs Granada Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Granada @ 44/5 with Livescore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Real Madrid vs Granada Betting Tips

Real Madrid are undefeated in 36 of their last 38 league matches. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 25 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Real Madrid vs Granada betting tip: Get a Real Madrid win at 2/7.

Real Madrid vs Granada Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Real Madrid vs Granada from Livescore Bet:

Match-winner:

Real Madrid: 2/7 with Livescore Bet

Draw: 19/4 with Livescore Bet

Granada: 10/1 with Livescore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 8/15 with Livescore Bet

Under: 17/10 with Livescore Bet

