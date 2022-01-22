Real Madrid vs Elche prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

REAL MADRID will be looking to make it two wins in a row against Elche when the two sides meet at the Bernabeu this weekend.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:15

Date: 23rd January 2022, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs Elche Prediction

Real Madrid leads second-placed Sevilla by four points after a 1-1 draw with Valencia at Estadio de Mestalla in midweek.

Elche is currently sixth from the bottom, five points above the relegation zone. They’ve been in excellent form recently, going undefeated in three consecutive La Liga games.

In the past two games, Francisco’s team defeated Espanyol and Villarreal. On Thursday, they maintained their excellent defensive form in a cup match against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Elche Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Elche @ 1/6 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Real Madrid vs Elche Betting Tips

Real Madrid will be looking to build on their 1-2 Copa del Rey victory against Elche CF last time out.

Real Madrid’s defensive strength has been too rare in recent years. The fact that Real Madrid has been scored against in five of their last six games, allowing six goals, will be a source of concern for them.

Real Madrid is undefeated in their last 20 home league games heading into this match. Whereas Elche CF, coached by Francisco Rodrguez, has scored eight goals in their last six matches.

Real Madrid vs Elche Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 1/2.

Real Madrid vs Elche Betting Odds

Match Winner

Real Madrid: 1/6 with bet365

Draw: 7/1 with bet365

Elche: 14/1 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 1/2

Under 2.5: 7/4

