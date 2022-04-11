Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News real madrid vs chelsea live stream predictions odds and betting tips

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Updated

6 mins ago

on

Real Madrid vs Elche 1

Real Madrid only need to avoid anything dramatic in order to secure a place in the last eight of the competition. 

Real Madrid v Chelsea Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Real Madrid 7/5 BetUK logo
Chelsea 9/5 BetUK logo
Draw 5/2 BetUK logo

Real Madrid v Chelsea Predictions

While they will be seeking another remarkable Champions League comeback, Chelsea know that they’re up against it this time around. The reigning European champions lost the first leg 3-1 at home, thanks to a hat-trick from Karim Benzema.

A place in the semifinals is up for grabs and you can bet your horses that Real Madrid are not going to give their guest any margin whatsoever. After dumping out PSG, Benzema continues to shine as brightly as we’ve seen him in recent years.

The French striker would be crucial for his team once again.

Thomas Tuchel’s men registered a morale boosting 6-0 win over Southampton at the weekend. It was a perfect response for a team that was down and out a few days before that encounter. However, the Blues need to rewrite history if they want to go through to the last four of the competition.

Real Madrid v Chelsea prediction: Madrid to win @ 7/5 with Bet UK

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Register on Tebwin default news

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
Register on Mr Mega default news

Real Madrid v Chelsea Betting Tips

Real Madrid v Chelsea betting tip: Under 2.5 goals @ 17/16 with Bet UK

How to Watch Real Madrid v Chelsea Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Real Madrid v Chelsea clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Real Madrid v Chelsea with Bet UK

When is Real Madrid v Chelsea?

The game will take place on April 13, 2022.

What time does Real Madrid v Chelsea Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 20:00 PM UK time

Real Madrid v Chelsea Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Real Madrid Team News

Eder Militao came off in the reverse fixture but played the whole 90 minutes in the league. The Brazilian was set to start again. However, he will be watching the game from the stands after receiving a yellow card in the first leg. In his place, Nacho Fernandez is expected to start.

Eden Hazard remains sidelined alongside Luka Jovic. Ferland Mendy is likely to replace Marcelo at left-back.

Real Madrid Predicted Line Up

Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Chelsea Team News

The Blues will be without Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Romelu Lukaku also misses out due to an Achilles issue. However, Cesar Azpilicueta is set to start after testing negative for COVID-19.

Chelsea Predicted Line Up

Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz

Best Real Madrid v Chelsea Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
314 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ Play Safe. New customers only. Online and mobile only. From 14:00 08.04.22 until 17:15 09.04.22. Minimum £10 stake on The Randox Grand National Steeple Chase race racecard market only. Maximum £10 Free Bet credited to account on 10.04.22. Further terms apply

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens