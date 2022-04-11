Real Madrid vs Chelsea Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Real Madrid only need to avoid anything dramatic in order to secure a place in the last eight of the competition.

Real Madrid v Chelsea Odds

Real Madrid v Chelsea Predictions

While they will be seeking another remarkable Champions League comeback, Chelsea know that they’re up against it this time around. The reigning European champions lost the first leg 3-1 at home, thanks to a hat-trick from Karim Benzema.

A place in the semifinals is up for grabs and you can bet your horses that Real Madrid are not going to give their guest any margin whatsoever. After dumping out PSG, Benzema continues to shine as brightly as we’ve seen him in recent years.

The French striker would be crucial for his team once again.

Thomas Tuchel’s men registered a morale boosting 6-0 win over Southampton at the weekend. It was a perfect response for a team that was down and out a few days before that encounter. However, the Blues need to rewrite history if they want to go through to the last four of the competition.

Real Madrid v Chelsea Betting Tips

How to Watch Real Madrid v Chelsea Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is Real Madrid v Chelsea?

The game will take place on April 13, 2022.

What time does Real Madrid v Chelsea Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 20:00 PM UK time

Real Madrid v Chelsea Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Real Madrid Team News

Eder Militao came off in the reverse fixture but played the whole 90 minutes in the league. The Brazilian was set to start again. However, he will be watching the game from the stands after receiving a yellow card in the first leg. In his place, Nacho Fernandez is expected to start.

Eden Hazard remains sidelined alongside Luka Jovic. Ferland Mendy is likely to replace Marcelo at left-back.

Real Madrid Predicted Line Up

Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Chelsea Team News

The Blues will be without Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Romelu Lukaku also misses out due to an Achilles issue. However, Cesar Azpilicueta is set to start after testing negative for COVID-19.

Chelsea Predicted Line Up

Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz

