Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Real Madrid will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win over Barcelona in the El Clasico on Sunday night.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Preview

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are coming into this contest on the back of five wins and a draw from the last six league matches. Meanwhile, Barcelona have picked up some form under Xavi Hernandez as well and they are in a similar run heading into this contest. Real Madrid are unbeaten in the last six derbies against Barcelona and it remains to be seen whether they can extend their impressive form over the Catalan giants. The league leaders have been formidable at home recently and they are undefeated in the last 24 home matches in the league. Barcelona will have to produce a special performance in order to grind out all three points this week.

When does Real Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Real Madrid vs Barcelona kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 20th of March, at Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Team News

Real Madrid team news

The hosts will be without the injured Ferland Mendy.

Real Madrid predicted line-up vs Barcelona: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Isco, Vinicius

Barcelona team news