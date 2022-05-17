Real Madrid Champions League Odds: Madrid 23/10 to Clinch 14th European Title

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Real Madrid registered the most unlikely comeback after stunning Manchester City in the dying minutes of their Champions League final, and they will now face Liverpool in the final in Paris.

Best Odds for Real Madrid to Win the Champions League

On 888sport, you can get Madrid at 23/10 to win the Champions League for the 14th time.

The current price means a bet of £10 would return £33

Who Should I Bet On To Win The Champions League?

For nearly the entirety of the 90 minutes at the Bernabeau, it looked as if City were setting up another all-English final with Liverpool in May.

Up step youngster Rodrygo, who not only saved his side in the quarter-final against Chelsea, but his quick fire double in just over a minute allowed Real Madrid to level the score and send the game to extra time, where Karim Benzema’s 15th Champions League goal of the season sent Los Blancos to the final.

Liverpool are ever so slightly favoured by 888Sport at 21/20 in the outright market, but Real Madrid just simply can not be counted out as they have proven time and time again in the Champions League this season. Somehow, Carlo Ancelotti has masterminded a string of spectacular performances that have seen Real Madrid recover from the unlikeliest of scenarios.

The comeback kings of this campaign have scraped through every knockout round by the skin of their teeth, and they will fancy their chances of clinching a domestic and European double against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Whatever the outcome may be, it will undoubtedly be another memorable meeting between European royalty, and the second meeting in a Champions League final in recent times after the 2017-18 season.

