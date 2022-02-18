Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFrancePhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeFinland Finland
Home News real betis vs real mallorca betting offers la liga free bets

Real Betis vs Real Mallorca betting offers: La Liga free bets

Updated

8 hours ago

on

Borja Iglesias of Real Betis

Looking to keep their dream of a return to the Champions League for the first time in 17 years alive, Real Betis take on struggling Real Mallorca in La Liga on Saturday. 

Betis are currently in third place in La Liga, four points ahead of Barcelona in fourth, though Xavi Hernandez’s side does hold a game in hand.

It’s about as good a Real Betis side as we’ve seen since the days of Denilson. But with the likes of Barca and reigning La Liga champions, Atletico Madrid, hot on their heels, Manuel Pelligrini’s Los Verdiblancos can ill-afford any slips vs Mallorca this weekend.

The game should prove to be a great opportunity for bettors too, and you can wager on all this weekend’s La Liga action for free using any one of the sports betting offers outlined in our list below:

How to claim Real Betis vs Real Mallorca free bets?

The process for claiming the free bets is straightforward and outlined below.

  • Pick an offer from our comprehensive list below
  • Fill in the registration form
  • Make a deposit and place a qualifying wager on the sportsbook.
  • Claim the free bets
More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
8 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

  • 20+ betting offers for all customers
  • Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
  • Great live streaming and mobile app
9.8
Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.7
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
Visit Site
Learn More
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Mobile only. First single bet only. Max stake £/€10. Available from 8am 25/11/21 until 16:30pm 28/11/21 or until customers first bet is placed. Customers can place one bet on the Chelsea v Man United Special only. One bet per customer, household and IP address only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
Read review
Visit Site
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.6
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
#1 TRUSTED UK BOOKIE

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

  • Newly launched UK bookmaker
  • Range of payment methods to choose from
  • Excellent selection of sports markets
9.6
Read review
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

LiveScore Bet Real Betis vs Real Mallorca betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets

celta vigo vs levante betting offers
Real Betis vs Real Mallorca betting offers

By registering a new account at LiveScore Bet, new customers can bet £10 on the Real Betis vs Real Mallorca La Liga clash and claim £20 in free bets to spend at the sportsbook.

To claim this promotion, just click on the link below and get yourself signed up at Live Score Bet today.

LiveScore Bet betting offers

#1 TRUSTED UK BOOKIE

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

9.8
Visit LiveScore Bet
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Betfred Real Betis vs Real Mallorca free bets: Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

If you’d like to get a £60 welcome bonus for placing a £10 qualifying bet on Real Betis vs Real Mallorca this weekend, Betfred is well worth a moment of your time.

Just take a look at the terms and conditions and register via the link below to claim a £60 welcome bonus (including £40 in free La Liga bets) at Betfred today.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Virgin Bet Real Betis vs Real Mallorca free bets: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

Virgin Bet’s new customer promotion enables newcomers to bet £10 and get £20 in free bets to use on the La Liga clash between Real Betis & Real Mallorca tomorrow.

Click the link below and sign up with Virgin bet today.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet UK Real Betis vs Real Mallorca free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets

Screenshot 2022 02 16 at 15.53.00
BetUK – La Liga free bets

New customers at Bet UK can claim £30 in free bets just for signing up in time for Real Betis vs Real Mallorca in La Liga this Saturday.

Just deposit and wager £10 on a sports market of your choice, and Bet UK will deposit £30 in free bets into your account as soon as your qualifying bet is settled.

BetUK betting offers

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

9.7
Read review
Visit BetUK
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

888sport Real Betis vs Real Mallorca betting offer: Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Using 888sport’s Real Betis vs Real Mallorca betting offer means that you can claim £40 in free bets and a £10 casino bonus just for placing a £10 qualifying bet.

The moment your qualifying bet settles, the free La Liga bets will be released into your account.

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Claim Offer
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

BoyleSports Real Betis vs Real Mallorca free bets: Bet £10 Get £30

Joining BoyleSports in time for Real Betis vs Real Mallorca on Saturday will earn you £30 in free bets to spend on the match.

Interested? Just sign up and place a £10 qualifying bet via the link below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet365 Real Betis vs Real Mallorca betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in Bet Credits

Register a new account and deposit £10 at bet365 to get £50 in free bets to spend on the La Liga clash between Real Betis vs Real Mallorca.

Claiming the offer is straightforward, too: click on the link below and follow the instructions to claim £50 in free La Liga bets.

bet365 betting offers

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens