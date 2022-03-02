Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano live stream: How to watch Copa del Rey for free

Real Betis will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Sevilla when they take on Rayo Vallecano in the Copa del Rey this week.

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano live stream

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

The home side were in impressive form heading into the game against Sevilla but they were beaten 2-1 away from home. Real Betis have picked up four wins from their last six matches across all competitions and they will fancy their chances of picking up an important win at home. Meanwhile, the visitors are heading into this contest on the back of five consecutive defeats across all competitions and they will be massive underdogs here. Royal Vallecano have failed to win five of their last six meetings against Real Betis and it remains to be seen whether they can step up their performance levels and pull off an upset here. Meanwhile, the home side are undefeated in their last 14 matches in Copa del Rey and the home fans will be expecting a comfortable win here.

When does Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano kick-off?

The Copa del Rey clash between Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 2nd of March, at Estadio Benito Villamarín.

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

Real Betis team news

The home side will be without the services of Martin Montoya, Juan Miranda and Victor Camarasa because of injuries.

Real Betis predicted line-up vs Rayo Vallecano: Silva; Sabaly, Bartra, Ruiz, Moreno; Rodriguez, Carvalho; Canales, Fekir, Juanmi; Iglesias

Rayo Vallecano team news

As for the visitors, Oscar Valentin and Martin Merquelanz are ruled out with injuries.

Rayo Vallecano predicted line-up vs Real Betis: Zidane; Balliu, Suarez, Catena, F Garcia; Ciss, Comesana; Bebe, Trejo, A Garcia; Guardiola