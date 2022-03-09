Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt top five betting offers and free bets for Europa League match

Real Betis will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the opening leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Wednesday night at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Both teams have been in poor form recently, with Betis failing to win any of their past four games in all competitions and Frankfurt losing three of their last four Bundesliga games.

Best Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt free bets and betting offers

Looking for a Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the Europa League game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Real Betis 10/11 Draw 13/5 Frankfurt 3/1

How to claim a Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt free bet

Claiming the Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at Benito Villamarín Stadium for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Europa League clash between Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt betting tips and prediction

The hosts had to beat Zenit St. Petersburg in the playoff round, while the Germans finished first in their group. Real Betis were thrashed 4-1 at home by Atletico Madrid last weekend as they struggled to find their footing.

They have now failed to win any of their last four games, with two draws and two losses in that period. They will now focus on the Europa League, where they defeated a tenacious Zenit St. Petersburg team 3-2 on aggregate.

In the Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt returned to winning ways last Saturday, defeating Hertha Berlin 4-1.

They had been on a three-match losing streak prior to that, conceding four goals and scoring none. Manager Oliver Glasner will now be hoping that his team can build on that success in the Europa League, where they went undefeated in the group stages with three victories and three draws.

Real Betis have had a run of bad luck in recent weeks and will be hoping to break it. The visitors, on the other hand, come into the game with a newfound sense of confidence after breaking their losing skid last weekend. We believe the points will be shared in a high-scoring tie, putting the second leg up for grabs.

Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt betting tips: Real Betis vs Frankfurt to draw @ 13/5 with bet365