Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream: How to watch Europa League for free

The UEFA Europa League continues with a new round of matchups on Wednesday, with Real Betis hosting Eintracht Frankfurt in the opening leg of their round-of-16 tie at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt preview

Real Betis would not want a repetition of their recent result, which saw them lose 1-3 to Atlético Madrid in La Liga.

Real Betis had 65% possession and 18 shots on goal, six of which were on target, in the encounter. Tello (45′) was the only Real Betis player to score. Atlético de Madrid had eight shots on target, six of which were on target. Atlético Madrid’s goals came from Joo Félix (2′, 61′) and Thomas Lemar (80′).

Real Betis has rarely demonstrated defensive tenacity in recent games. In fact, Real Betis’ defense has been breached in five of their last six games, allowing nine goals in the process. Aside from previous results, we must now wait to see if this tendency would continue in this game.

Eintracht Frankfurt comes into this encounter on the back of a 1-4 Bundesliga 1 victory against Hertha Berlin in their previous match.

Eintracht Frankfurt had 53% possession and 12 shots on goal, 5 of which were on target, in the encounter. Ansgar Knauff (17′), Tuta (48′), Jesper Lindstrm (56′), and Rafael Borré (63′) scored for Eintracht Frankfurt. Hertha BSC had ten shots on goal, four of them were on target. Hertha Berlin’s Davie Selke scored in the 61st minute.

The numbers don’t lie: Eintracht Frankfurt has been outscored in six of their last six games, resulting in a total of nine goals conceded. Eintracht Frankfurt appears to have a soft underbelly in the rear.

Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Real Betis team news

Andrés Guardado, Victor Camarasa, Juan Miranda, Lex Moreno, and Martin Montoya will all miss Wednesday’s game due to injuries.

Real Betis predicted line-up

Bravo; Bellerin, Pezzella, Ruiz, Ruibal; Rodriguez, Carvalho; Canales, Fekir, Juanmi; Jose

Frankfurt team news

Danny da Costa, Sebastian Rode, and Ragnar Ache will be unavailable for the Germans due to injury. Gonçalo Paciência has been suspended, however, he is now injured. Both Erik Durm and Stefan Ilsanker were omitted from their Europa League squads.

Frankfurt predicted lineup

Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, N’Dicka; Knauff, Jakic, Sow, Kostic; Kamada, Lindstrom; Borre

