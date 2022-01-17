Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

The home side have failed to win their last three matches in the league and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly with the three points here.

Betis started the season in impressive fashion but their form has dipped in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Deportivo Alaves are winless in their last six league matches and they are currently 18th in the league table.

The visitors will be looking to beat the drop this season and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off an upset against a struggling Real Betis side this week.