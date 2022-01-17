Countries
Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

Real Betis will be looking to close the gap with the league leaders with a win at home over Deportivo Alaves on Monday evening.
 

Match Info Date: 17th January 2022

Kick-off: 19:00 pm BST, Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

The home side have failed to win their last three matches in the league and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly with the three points here.
 
Betis started the season in impressive fashion but their form has dipped in recent weeks.
 
Meanwhile, Deportivo Alaves are winless in their last six league matches and they are currently 18th in the league table.
 
The visitors will be looking to beat the drop this season and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off an upset against a struggling Real Betis side this week.
 

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves prediction: Real Betis 2-0 Deportivo Alaves @33/5 with LiveScore Bet

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Deportivo Alaves failed to win 21 of their last 23 away matches in the league. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
 
The visitors have conceded at least twice in their last four away matches in the league. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
 
Real Betis have kept two clean sheets in their last three meetings against Deportivo Alaves. Bet on the home side to win with a clean sheet.
 

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 19/20.

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves from Livescorebet:

Match-winner:

Real Betis: 1/2 with LiveScore Bet

Draw: 16/5 with LiveScore Bet

Deportivo Alaves: 11/2 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 19/20 with LiveScore Bet

Under: 1/1 with LiveScore Bet

