Real Betis will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Deportivo Alaves in the Spanish league on Monday evening.

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves live stream

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Preview

The home side are coming into this game on the back of two defeats and a draw in the league and the home fans will be demanding a strong reaction from the players here. Meanwhile, Deportivo Alaves have picked up just four wins from 20 league matches this season and this will be a tough away encounter for them. The visitors have picked up just one win in their last six meetings against Real Betis and they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out a positive result here. Deportivo Alaves have been abysmal on their travels this season and they have picked up just two wins in their last 23 away matches in the league.

When does Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves kicks off at 19:00 pm BST, on the 17th of January, at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Real Betis team news

The home side will be without the services of Willian Jose and Martin Montoya due to injuries. Alex Moreno is suspended for Real Betis.

Real Betis predicted line-up vs Deportivo Alaves: Silva; Sabaly, Gonzalez, Pezzella, Ruiz; Rodriguez, Carvalho; Canales, Fekir, Juanmi; Iglesias

Deportivo Alaves team news

The visitors will be without Ximo Navarro due to an injury and Florian Lejeune is suspended.

Deportivo Alaves predicted line-up vs Real Betis: Pacheco; Aguirregabiria, Miazga, Rodriguez, Duarte; Jason, Moya, Garcia, Rioja; Joselu, De la Fuente

