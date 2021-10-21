Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen face-off in the Europa League this week and both teams will look to cement their place at the top of their group with a win.
The two sides will meet on the 21st of October at 17:45 pm BST.
Both teams have managed to win their first two group games and they will fancy their chances against each other.
Real Betis vs Bayer Leverkusen team news
Victor Ruiz and Youssouf Sabaly are expected to miss out for the Spanish side. The Germans are set to be without Charles Aranguiz, Exequiel Palacios, Julian Baumartlinger and Timothy Fosu-Mensah on Thursday.
Real Betis possible starting lineup: Silva; Bellerin, Bartra, Gonzalez, Moreno; Guardado, Carvalho; Joaquin, Fekir, Canales; Iglesias
Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup: Hradecky; Frimpong, Kossounou, Tah, Bakker; Andrich, Demirbay; Diaby, Wirtz, Paulinho; Schick
Real Betis vs Bayer Leverkusen form guide
Real Betis vs Bayer Leverkusen betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Real Betis vs Bayer Leverkusen from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Real Betis – 29/20
• Draw – 11/4
• Bayer Leverkusen – 7/4
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 8/13
• Under – 32/21
Real Betis vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction
Both teams are quite evenly matched and they will look to pick up all three points here. This should be an open game with a fair few chances for either side.
A high scoring game is on the cards this week.
Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.
Get over 2.5 goals at 8/13 with Betfred
How to get a free bet on Real Betis vs Bayer Leverkusen at Betfred
Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.
To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
- Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
- Bet £10 on any sports event
- Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account