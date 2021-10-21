Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen face-off in the Europa League this week and both teams will look to cement their place at the top of their group with a win.

The two sides will meet on the 21st of October at 17:45 pm BST.

Both teams have managed to win their first two group games and they will fancy their chances against each other.

Real Betis vs Bayer Leverkusen team news

Victor Ruiz and Youssouf Sabaly are expected to miss out for the Spanish side. The Germans are set to be without Charles Aranguiz, Exequiel Palacios, Julian Baumartlinger and Timothy Fosu-Mensah on Thursday.

Real Betis possible starting lineup: Silva; Bellerin, Bartra, Gonzalez, Moreno; Guardado, Carvalho; Joaquin, Fekir, Canales; Iglesias

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup: Hradecky; Frimpong, Kossounou, Tah, Bakker; Andrich, Demirbay; Diaby, Wirtz, Paulinho; Schick

Real Betis vs Bayer Leverkusen form guide

Real Betis are undefeated in 13 of their last 14 matches in the Europa League. They have won four of their last five matches across all competitions as well.

Leverkusen are coming into this game on the back of a heavy defeat against Bayern Munich but they managed to win five in a row prior to that.

Real Betis vs Bayer Leverkusen betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Real Betis vs Bayer Leverkusen from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Real Betis – 29/20

• Draw – 11/4

• Bayer Leverkusen – 7/4

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 8/13

• Under – 32/21

Real Betis vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction

Both teams are quite evenly matched and they will look to pick up all three points here. This should be an open game with a fair few chances for either side.

A high scoring game is on the cards this week.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

