Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Real Betis will be hoping to bounce back from consecutive defeats in the league when they take on Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league this weekend.

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao live stream

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

The home side are coming into this game on the back of two defeats against Atletico Madrid and Sevilla. The home fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here. Betis have a great opportunity to push for Champions League qualification and it remains to be seen whether they can get back to winning ways here. Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao are 8th in the league table and they are heading into this game on the back of four wins from their last six league matches. The visitors will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here. Furthermore, Bilbao are unbeaten in five of their last six matches against Real Betis and it remains to be seen who comes out on top here.

When does Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao kicks off at 15:15 pm BST, on the 13th of March, at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Real Betis team news

The home side will be without the services of Andres Guardado, Cristian Tello, Martin Montoya, Alex Moreno, Victor Camarasa and Hector Bellerin because of injuries.

Real Betis predicted line-up vs Athletic Bilbao: Silva; Sabaly, Bartra, Gonzalez, Miranda; Carvalho, Rodriguez; Fekir, Canales, Juanmi; Iglesias

Athletic Bilbao team news