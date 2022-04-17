Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News reading vs swansea city odds prediction betting tips and live stream 18th april 2022

Reading vs Swansea City Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

12 seconds ago

on

reading

When Reading welcomes Swansea City to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Monday, they will be trying to secure their Championship survival.

On Friday, the hosts continued their outstanding form with a resounding victory over promotion-chasing Sheffield United, while the visitors were held to a draw during their best run of the season.

Reading vs Swansea City Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Reading 29/20 BetUK logo
Swansea City 15/8 BetUK logo
Draw 9/4 BetUK logo

Reading vs Swansea City Predictions

With 40 points from 42 games, the home side is now in 21st place in the Championship. They’re nine points ahead of the relegation zone, and this week they’ll try to increase that advantage even more.

Swansea City’s last match ended in a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Barnsley. After going behind early in the second half, the Swans were able to salvage a point thanks to a long-range equalizer from Oliver Ntcham.

Max Bird will complete the final game of his three-match suspension for the visitors, while fellow regular Ravel Morrison remains a doubt owing to sickness.

Rooney is free of new injury concerns, but Colin Kazim-Richards is still out with an ankle ailment that is expected to keep him out for the rest of the season.

Swansea City is on a roll, having gone undefeated in their past six games. They’ve won three straight road games and should make it four in a row next week.

Reading vs Swansea City prediction: Reading 1-2 Swansea City @ [ENTER ODDS] with Bet UK

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Reading vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Reading, coming off a 1-2 Championship victory against Sheffield United, will be aiming for more of the same.

Reading had 32 percent possession and 8 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Lucas Joo (17′) and Tom McIntyre (90′) scored goals for Reading. Sheffield United had 12 shots on goal against them, two of which were on target.

Swansea City drew 1-1 with Barnsley in their last Championship match.

Swansea City had 74 percent possession and 17 shots on goal, seven of which were on target. For Swansea City, Olivier Ntcham (64′) was the only player to score. Barnsley had 19 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Barnsley’s Claudio Gomes scored in the 54th minute.

Reading vs Swansea City betting tip: Reading 1-2 Swansea City @ 15/8 with Bet UK

How to Watch Reading vs Swansea City Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Reading vs Swansea City clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Reading vs Swansea City with Bet UK

When is Reading vs Swansea City?

Reading vs Swansea City is on 18th April 2022.

What time does Reading vs Swansea City Kick Off?

Reading vs Swansea City will kick off at 19:00.

Reading vs Swansea City Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Reading Team News

Alen Halilovic, Andy Rinomhota, Dejan Tetek, Felipe Araruna, Yakou Meite, John Swift, and Scott Dann is injured for Reading.

Reading Predicted Line Up

Orjan Nyland; Abdul Baba Rahman, Thomas Holmes, Michael Morrison, Andy Yiadom; Ovie Ejaria, Tom McIntyre, Danny Drinkwater, Tom Ince; Lucas Joao, Josh Laurent

Swansea Team News

Swansea has not reported any injuries so far however Flynn Downes is doubtful for the game.

Swansea Predicted Line Up

Andrew Fisher; Ben Cabango, Kyle Naughton, Joel Latibeaudiere; Cyrus Christie, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Ryan Manning; Joel Piroe, Hannes Wolf; Michael Obafemi

Best Reading vs Swansea City Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
150 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens