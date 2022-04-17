Reading vs Swansea City Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

When Reading welcomes Swansea City to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Monday, they will be trying to secure their Championship survival.

On Friday, the hosts continued their outstanding form with a resounding victory over promotion-chasing Sheffield United, while the visitors were held to a draw during their best run of the season.

Reading vs Swansea City Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Reading 29/20 Swansea City 15/8 Draw 9/4

Reading vs Swansea City Predictions

With 40 points from 42 games, the home side is now in 21st place in the Championship. They’re nine points ahead of the relegation zone, and this week they’ll try to increase that advantage even more.

Swansea City’s last match ended in a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Barnsley. After going behind early in the second half, the Swans were able to salvage a point thanks to a long-range equalizer from Oliver Ntcham.

Max Bird will complete the final game of his three-match suspension for the visitors, while fellow regular Ravel Morrison remains a doubt owing to sickness.

Rooney is free of new injury concerns, but Colin Kazim-Richards is still out with an ankle ailment that is expected to keep him out for the rest of the season.

Swansea City is on a roll, having gone undefeated in their past six games. They’ve won three straight road games and should make it four in a row next week.

Reading vs Swansea City prediction: Reading 1-2 Swansea City @ [ENTER ODDS] with Bet UK

Reading vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Reading, coming off a 1-2 Championship victory against Sheffield United, will be aiming for more of the same.

Reading had 32 percent possession and 8 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Lucas Joo (17′) and Tom McIntyre (90′) scored goals for Reading. Sheffield United had 12 shots on goal against them, two of which were on target.

Swansea City drew 1-1 with Barnsley in their last Championship match.

Swansea City had 74 percent possession and 17 shots on goal, seven of which were on target. For Swansea City, Olivier Ntcham (64′) was the only player to score. Barnsley had 19 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Barnsley’s Claudio Gomes scored in the 54th minute.

Reading vs Swansea City betting tip: Reading 1-2 Swansea City @ 15/8 with Bet UK

How to Watch Reading vs Swansea City Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is Reading vs Swansea City?

Reading vs Swansea City is on 18th April 2022.

What time does Reading vs Swansea City Kick Off?

Reading vs Swansea City will kick off at 19:00.

Reading vs Swansea City Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Reading Team News

Alen Halilovic, Andy Rinomhota, Dejan Tetek, Felipe Araruna, Yakou Meite, John Swift, and Scott Dann is injured for Reading.

Reading Predicted Line Up

Orjan Nyland; Abdul Baba Rahman, Thomas Holmes, Michael Morrison, Andy Yiadom; Ovie Ejaria, Tom McIntyre, Danny Drinkwater, Tom Ince; Lucas Joao, Josh Laurent

Swansea Team News

Swansea has not reported any injuries so far however Flynn Downes is doubtful for the game.

Swansea Predicted Line Up

Andrew Fisher; Ben Cabango, Kyle Naughton, Joel Latibeaudiere; Cyrus Christie, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Ryan Manning; Joel Piroe, Hannes Wolf; Michael Obafemi

