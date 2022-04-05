Reading vs Stoke City Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Reading will be hoping to extend their recent unbeaten run with a win over Stoke City in the championship this week.

Reading vs Stoke City Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Reading 17/10 Stoke City 13/8 Draw 9/4

Reading vs Stoke City Predictions

The home side are coming into this contest on the back of two draws and a win from their last three league matches and it will be interesting to see if they can grind out a home win against a struggling Stoke City site.

Stoke City have been quite disappointing on their travels this season and they have failed to win the last seven away matches in the championship.

That said, the visitors are undefeated in the last 10 matches against Reading across all competitions and they will fancy their chances of getting an away win here.

Stoke are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins and they will be confident of grinding out all three points here.

The visitors are certainly the better team on paper and the last two wins over Sheffield United and Millwall will have given them some much-needed confidence boost. The away side should be able to grind out a narrow win here.

Reading vs Stoke City prediction: Reading 0-1 Stoke City @ 39/5 with Bet UK

Reading vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Reading have scored just four goals in their last six matches across all competitions and Stoke City have scored seven in that time. Neither side are particularly effective going forward and a low scoring contest is very much on the cards here.

The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 10 goals and under 2.5 goals seem quite likely.

Reading vs Stoke City betting tip: Under 2.5 goals @ 7/10 with Bet UK

How to Watch Reading vs Stoke City Live Stream

You can watch the Reading vs Stoke City game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Reading vs Stoke City clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK Follow all the action from Reading vs Stoke City with Bet UK

When is Reading vs Stoke City?

The Championship clash between Reading vs Stoke City will be played on the 5th of April at Madejski Stadium.

What time does Reading vs Stoke City Kick-Off?

The Championship clash between Reading vs Stoke City kicks off at 20:00 pm BST.

Reading vs Stoke City Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Reading Team News

Reading are without Felipe Araruna, Andy Rinomhota, Yakou Meite and Dejan Tetek due to injuries.

Reading Predicted Starting Line-Up

Nyland; Yiadom, Morrison, Holmes, McIntyre; Laurent, Drinkwater; Dele-Bashiru, Swift, Ejaria; Joao

Stoke City Team News

Meanwhile, Stoke City or without Harry Souttar, Liam Moore, Nick Powell, Lewis Baker and Jaden Philogene-Bidace because of injuries.

Stoke City Predicted Starting Line-Up

Bonham; Wilmot, Jagielka, Harwood-Bellis, Tymon; Allen, Thompson; Brown, Vrancic, Campbell; Fletcher

Best Reading vs Stoke City Free Bets