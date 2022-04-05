Reading vs Stoke City Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Reading will be hoping to extend their recent unbeaten run with a win over Stoke City in the championship this week.
Reading vs Stoke City Odds
Reading vs Stoke City Predictions
The home side are coming into this contest on the back of two draws and a win from their last three league matches and it will be interesting to see if they can grind out a home win against a struggling Stoke City site.
Stoke City have been quite disappointing on their travels this season and they have failed to win the last seven away matches in the championship.
That said, the visitors are undefeated in the last 10 matches against Reading across all competitions and they will fancy their chances of getting an away win here.
Stoke are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins and they will be confident of grinding out all three points here.
The visitors are certainly the better team on paper and the last two wins over Sheffield United and Millwall will have given them some much-needed confidence boost. The away side should be able to grind out a narrow win here.
Reading vs Stoke City prediction: Reading 0-1 Stoke City @ 39/5 with Bet UK
Reading vs Stoke City Betting Tips
Reading have scored just four goals in their last six matches across all competitions and Stoke City have scored seven in that time. Neither side are particularly effective going forward and a low scoring contest is very much on the cards here.
The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 10 goals and under 2.5 goals seem quite likely.
Reading vs Stoke City betting tip: Under 2.5 goals @ 7/10 with Bet UK
When is Reading vs Stoke City?
The Championship clash between Reading vs Stoke City will be played on the 5th of April at Madejski Stadium.
What time does Reading vs Stoke City Kick-Off?
The Championship clash between Reading vs Stoke City kicks off at 20:00 pm BST.
Reading vs Stoke City Team News and Predicted Line-Ups
Reading Team News
Reading are without Felipe Araruna, Andy Rinomhota, Yakou Meite and Dejan Tetek due to injuries.
Reading Predicted Starting Line-Up
Nyland; Yiadom, Morrison, Holmes, McIntyre; Laurent, Drinkwater; Dele-Bashiru, Swift, Ejaria; Joao
Stoke City Team News
Meanwhile, Stoke City or without Harry Souttar, Liam Moore, Nick Powell, Lewis Baker and Jaden Philogene-Bidace because of injuries.
Stoke City Predicted Starting Line-Up
Bonham; Wilmot, Jagielka, Harwood-Bellis, Tymon; Allen, Thompson; Brown, Vrancic, Campbell; Fletcher
