Reading vs Millwall top five betting offers and free bets for Championship match

When Millwall travels to Reading in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, they will be looking for their fifth consecutive victory. Following their outstanding form, the Lions have moved up to 11th place, while the Royals remain in 21st place, fighting relegation.

Reading vs Millwall odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Millwall 29/20 Draw 9/4 Reading 2/1

Reading vs Millwall betting tips and prediction

Reading has slipped to 21st place in the rankings, eight points adrift of safety with a game in hand. They now have the poorest defensive record in the Championship, outperforming even bottom-placed Peterborough.

Their opponents, on the other hand, are comfortably positioned in the middle of the table, with a good chance of making the playoffs. Millwall is five points behind Luton Town in the sixth position.

Both teams will be eager to win the game in order to move up the standings, thus Saturday’s matchup could be a close one.

As they begin their fight to avoid relegation, Reading will have their work cut out for them. With this game still to play, they’re now eight points behind Birmingham. Every game from now on becomes important if they are to have any hope of playing in the Championship next season.

Millwall is in a better position than their opponents, but considering Reading’s unpredictable nature, they must avoid complacency. Despite this, we think Millwall will win this match.

Reading vs Millwall betting tips: Millwall to win @ 29/20 with bet365