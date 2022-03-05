Reading vs Millwall live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Relegation-threatened In EFL Championship action on Saturday, Reading will face Millwall. You can watch the Championship match live stream for free by following the steps mentioned below.
Reading vs Millwall preview
Reading will be looking to avenge a 4-1 Championship defeat to Blackpool in their previous match.
Reading had 58% possession and 14 shots on goal, three of them were on target, in that encounter. Lucas Joo (17′) was Reading’s only player to score. Blackpool, on the other hand, had 15 shots on goal, eight of which were on target. Blackpool’s goals came from Marvin Ekpiteta (27′), Gary Madine (61′), Shayne Lavery (86′), and Josh Bowler (90′).
Reading’s recent games have tended to be high-octane affairs, with plenty of goalmouth action.
On the other hand, Millwall will enter the match on the back of a 1-0 Championship victory against Sheffield United in their most recent match.
Millwall had 39% possession and six shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Jake Cooper (61′) was Millwall’s lone goal scorer. Sheffield United had eight shots on goal, three of which were on target.
Gary Rowett’s Millwall has scored 7 goals in their last six games, giving them goal per game average of 1.17.
Reading vs Millwall team news
Reading team news
Reading will be without a number of players for Saturday’s match. Due to illness, Alen Halilovic is a game-time decision. Meanwhile, Michael Morrison, Andy Rinomhota, and Yakou Meite remain on the sidelines with injuries.
Reading predicted line-up
Southwood; Yiadom, Morrison, Holmes, McIntyre; Rinomhota, Drinkwater; Meite, Swift, Ince; Joao
Millwall team news
Shaun Hutchinson, who was withdrawn in their last game against Sheffield United due to a niggle, is still uncertain for this match.
Millwall predicted lineup
Bialkowski; Ballard, M. Wallace, Cooper; McNamara, Saville, Mitchell, Malone; J. Wallace; Burey, Afobe
