Reading vs Huddersfield Town prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

When Huddersfield Town travels to Reading on Saturday afternoon, they will be looking to reclaim their place in the Championship playoffs.

Match Info:

Date: 22nd January 2022, Select Car Leasing Stadium

Reading vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Reading was defeated 2-0 at home by Luton Town on Wednesday, leaving them empty-handed once again.

They’ve lost each of their previous four games, and they haven’t won in any of their last seven. Reading are 21st in the EFL Championship table with 22 points from 26 games, three points above Peterborough United in the final relegation position.

Huddersfield Town, however, was beaten to a 1-1 tie by Swansea City last time out, denying them a second consecutive victory. This came after a 2-1 FA Cup victory over Burnley, which helped them proceed to the next round.

Lastly, Huddersfield Town is presently seventh on the table, one point behind Middlesbrough in the last playoff.

Reading vs Huddersfield Town Prediction: Reading 0-1 Huddersfield Town @ 29/10.

Reading vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Huddersfield Town is attempting to return to the Premier League three years after being relegated following two seasons at the bottom of the Championship.

The Terriers are unbeaten in their past eight games in all competitions and have not lost in their last five away games.

Reading are in a state of distress and appear to be in serious danger of relegation, although being three points ahead of 22nd-placed Peterborough United.

The Royals have won just two of their previous 15 games in all competitions and have lost four in a row, including a humiliating FA Cup elimination to sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers and a 7-0 defeat by Fulham.

Reading vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 6/5.

Reading vs Huddersfield Town Betting Odds

Match Winner

Huddersfield: 29/20

Draw: 9/4

Reading: 2/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/5

Under 2.5: 14/19

Reading vs Huddersfield Town Free Bet

