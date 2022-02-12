Reading vs Coventry City prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Reading and Coventry City are both in poor form ahead of their match on Saturday afternoon at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 12th February 2022, Select Car Leasing Stadium

Reading vs Coventry City Prediction

Despite having home advantage, Coventry City is a minor favorite in the game, and Reading’s seven-game losing record does not inspire confidence.

Despite the Royals’ terrible play throughout the season, scoring goals has not been an issue, in contrast to their porous defence. The hosts will have chances due to Coventry City’s fragile backline, but we are supporting the visitors to win with goals scored at both ends.

Reading vs Coventry City Prediction: Reading 1-2 Coventry City @ 19/20 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Reading vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Reading will be aiming for a better result after losing 2-1 to Bristol City in the Championship last time out.

Reading had 52% possession and 18 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Michael Morrison and John Swift scored the goals for Reading. Bristol City, on the other hand, had ten shots on goal, four of which were on target. Bristol City’s goal came from Antoine Semenyo.

Coventry City had previously drawn 1-1 with Blackpool in a Championship match.

Coventry City had 60% possession and 20 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the match. Viktor Gyökeres was the lone player to score for Coventry City. Blackpool, on the other hand, had ten shots on goal, four of which were on target. Blackpool’s Gary Madine scored in the 24th minute.

Reading vs Coventry City Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 10/11.

Reading vs Coventry City Betting Odds

Match Winner

Coventry @ 19/20 with bet365

Draw @ 5/2 with bet365

Reading @ 29/10 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 10/11

Under 2.5 @ 1/1

