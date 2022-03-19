Reading vs Blackburn Rovers live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Reading will take on Blackburn in the EFL Championship on Saturday at the Madejski Stadium, with both teams having had distinct seasons so far.

How to watch Reading vs Blackburn Rovers live stream for free

Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Reading vs Blackburn Rovers live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Reading vs Blackburn Rovers preview

Reading is currently in 21st place in the Championship, two points clear of the relegation zone. Paul Ince’s squad has lost three of their past five games and is in desperate need of a win.

With a win over Blackburn on Saturday, they will hope to turn things around.

Blackburn, on the other hand, is now in fourth place in the league, two points behind third-placed Huddersfield. Tony Mowbray’s team has been inconsistent recently, winning only two of their last five matches. On Saturday, they will seek to bounce back with a win over Reading. Given the disparity in talent between the two sides, it’s difficult to envision Blackburn losing this game. We believe Blackburn will easily win this match.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Reading vs Blackburn Rovers team news

Reading team news

Following their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth last time out, Reading has no new injury concerns. Abdul Rahman Baba, Felipe Araruna, Femi Azeez, Dejan Tetek, and Karl Hein remain on the sidelines due to injuries.

Reading predicted line-up

Orjan Nyland; Tom McIntyre, Thomas Holmes, Michael Morrison, Andy Yiadom; Danny Drinkwater, Andy Rinomhota; Ovie Ejaria, Josh Laurent, Tom Ince; Lucas Joao

Blackburn team news

Last time out, Blackburn walked away unharmed from a 3-1 win against Derby County. Injury has kept Ben Brereton Diaz, Tayo Edun, Ryan Nyambe, and Ian Poveda out of the lineup.

Blackburn predicted lineup

Thomas Kaminsky; Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan; Harry Pickering, Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis, Joe Rankin-Costello; Bradley Johnson; Reda Khadra, Tyrhys Dolan

Reading vs Blackburn Rovers free bets