Reading vs Birmingham City betting offers, free bets and betting tips

Reading vs Birmingham City betting offers and free bets
If you want to bet on Reading vs Birmingham City at one of the best Championship betting sites, take a look at our preferred picks on the list below:
- bet365 – Best for football betting markets
- Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
- BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer
- LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
- 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches
Reading vs Birmingham City betting tips
There’s been plenty of drama at the Madejski Stadium in recent weeks.
Royals’ fans endured an appalling 11-game winless run from December right through to February, and with Reading looking increasingly dicey in 20th place in the table, the home crowd began to turn on now-departed manager Veljko Paunovic.
Paunovic did manage to eke out a couple of good results prior to his dismissal. His Reading side drew 0-0 with Peterborough to end that barren run of eight straight defeats and then won on the road against Preston last weekend, 3-2.
Two goals from Lucas Joao and one from John Swift gave Reading a 3-0 advantage at Deepdale. The hosts threw everything at a result and did score twice in the second half, but Reading hung on for a big three points.
The result wasn’t enough to save Paunovic from the sack, however, and Reading fans will now look forward to life under the management of former Manchester United and Liverpool ace, Paul Ince.
Not dissimilar from Reading, Birmingham City endured a rough patch over the Christmas period. But, thanks in no small part to some great business during the January transfer window, the Blues have bounced back of late. Lee Bowyer’s side is now unbeaten in its last two games, earning four points in the process and easing away from the relegation battle beneath them in the process.
Two weeks ago, Lyle Taylor, Juninho Bacuna, and Onel Hernandez were all on target as Birmingham City laid waste to Luton Town, and Bowyer’s side followed that result up with a solid point at the bet365 Stadium vs Stoke City at the weekend, meaning Birmingham fans will likely be making the trip south to Reading in good confidence.
However, coming up against Paul Ince in his first game in charge means that we’re expecting to see the traditional new manager bounce that tends to accompany a fresh-faced boss in the dugout. So, despite a steady recent run, we’re not banking on another Blues win vs Reading.
Instead, consider using the excellent Bet Builder tool at bet365 to wager on a drawn game with BTTS at the enticing odds of 10/3, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £43.33.
Reading vs Birmingham City betting tip: Drawn game with BTTS @ 10/3 with bet365
Reading vs Birmingham City odds: Ince’s Reading made marginal favourites
Reading are the marginal favourites to win tonight’s game, with odds of 8/5, while Birmingham City come in as slight betting underdogs at 7/4. A draw is listed at 23/10.
- Reading @ 8/5 with bet365
- Draw @ 23/10 with bet365
- Birmingham @ 7/4 with bet365
Reading vs Birmingham City last five results
Reading last five results: LLLDW
19/02/22 CHA Preston 2 Reading 3
16/02/22 CHA Peterborough 0 Reading 0
12/02/22 CHA Reading 2 Coventry 3
09/01/22 CHA Bristol City 2 Reading 1
29/01/22 CHA QPR 4 Reading 0
Key: CHA – Championship
Birmingham City last five results: DLLWD
19/02/22 CHA Stoke City 2 Birmingham City 2
12/02/22 CHA Birmingham City 3 Luton 0
09/02/22 CHA Bournemouth 3 Birmingham City 1
04/02/22 CHA Birmingham City 1 Sheffield United 2
25/01/22 CHA Derby County 2 Birmingham City 2
Key: CHA – Championship
Reading vs Birmingham City H2H record
