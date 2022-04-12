RBC Heritage Preview: Golf Betting Tips and Predictions

THE PGA TOUR takes us to Harbour Town this week, as some of the best golfers in the world compete to become the RBC Heritage champion. The first post-Masters tournament on the golfing schedule, with some of the leading market contenders this week carrying over some good form from Augusta. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

RBC Heritage Preview

After a magnificent week at Augusta National last week, where we saw the return of Tiger Woods after over 500 days away from the sport, with the 15-time major champion making the cut as an added bonus.

World number one and the hottest man in golf right now, Scottie Scheffler, could afford to four-putt the last and still win by three strokes over Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy. That was Scheffler’s fourth win in his past six starts and the first major championship of his career.

This week, we see some of the world’s best golfers travel from Augusta, Georgia up to South Carolina for the RBC Heritage tournament. Huge names such as Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith make their way to Hilton Head Island for the 53rd RBC Heritage golf event.

Stewart Cink blitzed the field last year, eventually winning by four strokes on -19. The 2009 Open Champion is attempting to defend his title this week and can be backed at a price of 110/1 with Bet UK, to make it back-to-back wins here at Harbour Town Golf Links.

The purse for the RBC Heritage this week is spectacular. All players competing in the event will get a share of the tantalising prize fund of the $8 million pot. Of course, the higher up the leaderboard you finish, the more money you get, with the winner bagging a tasty $1.44 million.

Even if you finish in 10th place, you will receive a tidy sum of $218,000. Not bad for finishing behind nine other players.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the RBC Heritage this week at Harbour Town Golf Links.

RBC Heritage betting tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

RBC Heritage Tip 1: Shane Lowry to win @ 22/1 with Bet UK

After a good week at The Masters for Ireland’s number one, Shane Lowry is looking to continue that form this week at the RBC Heritage and here at SportsLens, we like his chances for success.

Lowry finished on -5 par on Sunday at Augusta National, in a tie for third place with Australia’s Cameron Smith. Lowry has arguably the best short game on the PGA Tour and is an absolute wizard around the greens when at his brilliant best.

It wasn’t just the Masters Lowry performed well in. He finished 12th at the Valspar Championship and 13th at The Players in the past month or so, also claiming a superb hole-in-one at the famous 17th at TPC Sawgrass.

He also came extremely close to winning the Honda Classic at the PGA National course where he finished on -9, just one stroke behind the winner Sepp Straka. Lowry is in great form this season and looks to be comfortable and content with his golf game at this moment in time.

We think he will go well again this week and continue his rich vein of form, which will hopefully turn into a win this week in South Carolina.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 22/1 with Bet UK.

RBC Heritage Tip 2: Harold Varner III to win and each-way @ 60/1 with Bet UK

Harold Varner III has got to be one of the most underrated players on the PGA Tour. Consistently making cuts and finishing under par, Varner goes under the radar almost every week, despite being a fantastic player.

In the RBC Heritage tournament last year, the American finished in second place, four shots behind the winner Stewart Cink, after a superb final round -5 here at Harbour Town. Varner clearly has fond memories of this place, so do not be surprised if he appears at the top of the leaderboard this week yet again.

The African-American golfing superstar is also coming to Hilton Head Island in some decent form. A late invitation to The Masters saw Varner making the cut and finishing in 23rd place, despite being a last minute replacement for golf’s biggest tournament.

He also has an impressive sixth place finish at The Players Championship back in March, finishing just five strokes behind the winner, Cameron Smith, and again showcasing why he is one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 60/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Lowry and Varner III are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Collin Morikawa @ 14/1, Cameron Smith @ 16/1, Matthew Fitzpatrick @ 22/1, Corey Conners @ 28/1, Joaquin Niemann @ 33/1 and Kevin Kisner @ 45/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

