RBC Canadian Open Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

The PGA Championship is now a distant memory, and this week is the turn of RBC Canadian Open back on the PGA Tour, where some huge names on the golfing circuit circuit travel to St George’s Golf & Country Club. This is a highly recognised event on the PGA Tour with some brilliant prize money on the line too. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

Billy Horschel triumphed last week at The Memorial Tournament, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week on the PGA Tour? So without further ado, here are our RBC Canadian Open betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from St George’s Golf Club, Canada.

RBC Canadian Open Preview

After a compelling Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour last week, this week is the turn of RBC Canadian Open. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to St George’s Golf Club this week in a bid to win this stellar PGA Tour event. Golf in Canada is always a delight, and this week should be no different. The RBC Canadian Open should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in Etobicoke, Ontario.

Some notable names from the top of the sport such as Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith and Sam Burns feature this week at St George’s, aiming to become RBC Canadian Open champion.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 RBC Canadian Open tournament was cancelled. After a two year hiatus, the Canadian Open returns this week on the PGA Tour schedule with some mouth-watering prize money on the line too. The purse for this event is a staggering $9.6 million.

Taking a look at the course itself, St George’s Golf & Country Club is a complete masterpiece. It was originally designed in 1929 by Canadian golf course architect, Stanley Thompson. It is a par 71 and is over 7,000 yards in length. The RBC Canadian Open has been held here since 1976.

Every blade of grass, every grain of sand and every leaf on the trees are perfect. This Canadian course really is a golfers paradise and the professional golfers themselves are in for a real treat this week at St George’s Golf & Country Club place.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at RBC Canadian Open this week at St George’s Golf Club.

RBC Canadian Open betting tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

RBC Canadian Open Tip 1: Cameron Smith to win @ 14/1 with Bet UK

Our biggest tip for the RBC Canadian Open this week is Australia’s number one, Cameron Smith.

Smith has won twice on the PGA Tour this season, triumphing at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January and The Players Championship in March. The 28-year-old golfing superstar has been the best player on the PGA Tour this season, along with the likes of Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler.

Alongside these two wins, Smith has also had several quality performances this season and finished in the top five and ten on numerous occasions. At the first major championship of the year, The Masters, Smith finished in third place, five shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who blitzed the field with ease.

This was backed up by a stellar performance at the PGA Championship in May, where he finished on level par, just five shots behind the winner, Justin Thomas.

Smith was in second place with one round to go last week at The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, but a poor final round meant Smith finished in 13th place. However, the game is there for Smith and he is without any shadow of a doubt one of the best golfers on planet earth.

He comes to St George’s in Canada in great form, and will certainly be there or thereabouts come Sunday evening at the RBC Canadian Open.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 14/1 with Bet UK.

RBC Canadian Open Tip 2: Cameron Champ to win and each-way @ 66/1 with Bet UK

Our each-way betting tips for the RBC Canadian Open this week is big hitting youngster, Cameron Champ.

Champ comes to St George’s Golf & Country Club off the back of two poor performances at The Memorial Tournament and the PGA Championship, so will be looking to put that right this week in Canada.

Prior to the PGA Championship a few weeks ago, Champ finished in sixth place at the Mexico Championship, just three shots behind Jon Rahm who won the event on -17 par.

Champ has it all. His long game off the tee, his iron game as well as his short game are all exceptional. Champ arguably hits the ball the further of anyone on the PGA Tour, and when his game is on song, he is hard to beat.

Should he get the roll of the greens this week, Champ could have a huge say with his sheer ability from tee-to-green. He is always a name that jumps out when looking at the field, as when he plays well, he is always there or thereabouts.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 66/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Smith and Champ are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Scottie Scheffler @ 9/1, Sam Burns @ 14/1, Corey Conners @ 22/1, Patrick Reed @ 45/1 and Sebastian Munoz @ 45/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

