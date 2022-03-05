RB Leipzig vs Freiburg top five betting offers and free bets for Bundesliga match

RB Leipzig and Freiburg will be looking to boost their Champions League qualification hopes with a win in the Bundesliga when the two sides meet this Saturday.

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg free bets and betting offers

Looking for a RB Leipzig vs Freiburg free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the Bundesliga game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker RB Leipzig 1/2 Draw 16/5 Freiburg 6/1

How to claim a RB Leipzig vs Freiburg free bet

Claiming the RB Leipzig vs Freiburg free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at the Red Bull Arena for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your RB Leipzig vs Freiburg free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Bundesliga clash between RB Leipzig vs Freiburg.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg betting tips and prediction

Both sides have been in similar form this season and they are currently level on points in the table.

However, RB Leipzig are certainly the better team heading into this contest and they have been formidable at home.

The hosts are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Freiburg and they will be reasonably confident of grinding out another win here.

Freiburg have failed to win any of their last six away meetings against RB Leipzig and they will need a massive slice of luck in order to pick up all three points here.

The home side have lost just twice in their last 10 home matches in the league and the fans will be expecting a strong performance from the players here.

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg betting tips: RB Leipzig win @ 1/2 with bet365