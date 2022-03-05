RB Leipzig vs Freiburg live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

RB Leipzig will be looking to extend their recent run of form at home with a win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga this weekend.

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg live stream

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg Preview

Leipzig have won eight of their last ten home matches in the Bundesliga and they will be confident of grinding out all three points here. Furthermore, the hosts have an impressive head to head record against Freiburg in recent seasons. They are undefeated in their last six home matches against Freiburg and the visitors will have to be at their best in order to grind out a win here. Freiburg are currently level on points with RB Leipzig and they are heading into this contest on the back of two consecutive wins. The home side have picked up five wins from their last six matches and they are undoubtedly the favourites heading into this contest. However, both sides are quite evenly matched and they are capable of picking up all three points here.

When does RB Leipzig vs Freiburg kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between RB Leipzig vs Freiburg kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 5th of March, at the Red Bull Arena.

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg Team News

RB Leipzig team news

The home side will be without the services of Marcel Halstenberg because of an injury.

Freiburg predicted line-up vs RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Orban, Simakan; Henrichs, Laimer, Haidara, Angelino; Olmo; Silva, Nkunku

RB Leipzig team news

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Yannik Keitel because of an injury and Nicolas Hofler because of suspension.

RB Leipzig predicted line-up vs Freiburg: Flekken; Kubler, Lienhart, N Schlotterbeck, Gunter; Eggestein, Haberer; Sallai, Jeong, Grifo; Petersen