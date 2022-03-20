RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

RB Leipzig will be hoping to get into the Champions League qualification spots with a win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga this Sunday.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

The home side are currently 5th in the league table and they are in impressive form coming into this contest. They have picked up four wins and a draw from the last five league matches and the home fans will be expecting a comfortable victory here. Meanwhile, the visitors are 10th in the league table and they have recently managed to end their losing streak with two back to back wins in the league. The away side are undefeated in their last five matches against RB Leipzig and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off an upset here.

When does RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 20th of March, at Red Bull Arena.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

RB Leipzig team news

The home side have a fully fit squad to choose from.

RB Leipzig predicted line-up vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Gulacsi; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol; Henrichs, Laimer, Haidara, Angelino; Forsberg; Nkunku, Silva

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

The visitors are without Ragnar Ache, Diant Ramaj because of injuries. Djibril Sow is suspended for the visitors.

Eintracht Frankfurt predicted line-up vs RB Leipzig: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, N’Dicka; Knauff, Jakic, Rode, Kostic; Lindstrom, Kamada; Borre