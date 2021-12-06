Football Betting Tips – RB Leipzig v Manchester City preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 17:45 GMT, Red Bull Arena.
RB Leipzig v Manchester City preview
RB Leipzig v Manchester City team news
RB Leipzig possible starting line-up: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Simakan, Gvardiol; Mukiele, Adams, Laimer, Angelino; Nkunku, Forsberg; A. Silva
Manchester City possible starting line-up: Steffen; Walker, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, B. Silva; Mahrez, Palmer, Grealish
RB Leipzig v Manchester City form guide
RB Leipzig v Manchester City betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for RB Leipzig v Manchester City from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• RB Leipzig – 13/5
• Draw – 3/1
• Manchester City – 19/20
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
RB Leipzig v Manchester City prediction
Prediction: Manchester City to win at 19/20 with Betfred
Bet on Manchester City to beat RB Leipzig at 19/20 with Betfred
RB Leipzig v Manchester City Free Bet at Betfred
Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.
To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
- Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
- Bet £10 on any sports event
- Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account