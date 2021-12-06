Countries
Football Betting Tips – RB Leipzig v Manchester City preview & prediction

RB Leipzig take on Manchester City in their final UEFA Champions League group game on Tuesday night.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 17:45 GMT, Red Bull Arena. 

RB Leipzig v Manchester City preview

The German outfit have no chance of making it to the knockout rounds of the competition but they still have the opportunity to cement their place in the Europa League knockout stages if they manage to finish third in their group.
 
RB Leipzig have four points from five group games and Club Brugge have picked up four points as well. The Bundesliga outfit will have to win their game in order to ensure that they are in the Europa League and it remains to be seen how they perform.
 
Meanwhile, Manchester City have already won their group and Pep Guardiola is likely to rest some of his key stars.

RB Leipzig v Manchester City team news

RB Leipzig possible starting line-up: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Simakan, Gvardiol; Mukiele, Adams, Laimer, Angelino; Nkunku, Forsberg; A. Silva

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Steffen; Walker, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, B. Silva; Mahrez, Palmer, Grealish

RB Leipzig v Manchester City form guide

RB Leipzig are coming into this game on the back of three defeats in their last four matches across all competitions.  The German outfit have picked up just one win in the Champions League so far and they have conceded 13 goals in five outings.
 
Meanwhile, Manchester City have picked up four wins in their five Champions League outings and they have managed to score 17 goals in that time.
 
The Premier League giants are on an impressive run right now and they have won 11 of their last 13 Champions League outings.

RB Leipzig v Manchester City betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for RB Leipzig v Manchester City from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• RB Leipzig 13/5
• Draw – 3/1
• Manchester City – 19/20

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

RB Leipzig v Manchester City prediction

Manchester City are undoubtedly the better team here and regardless of rotation, they should be able to grind out all three points here.
 
Very few clubs across the world have quality and depth as good as Manchester City and the Premier League outfit will look to finish the group stages on a high.
 

Prediction: Manchester City to win at 19/20 with Betfred

