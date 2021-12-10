Football Betting Tips — RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Watch and bet on RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 14:30 GMT on Saturday, December 11th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.
RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach preview
RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach team news
RB Leipzig possible starting line-up: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Klostermann, Gvardiol, Angelino; Laimer, Adams; Nkunku, Forsberg, Szoboszlai; Silva
Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting line-up: Sommer; Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Herrmann, Neuhaus, Kone, Scally; Hofmann, Stindl; Embolo
RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach from bet365:
Match-winner:
RB Leipzig: 3/4
Draw: 16/5
Borussia Monchengladbach: 16/5
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 11/20
Under: 16/9
RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach prediction
Prediction: Over 2.5 goals at 11/20 with Bet365.
Bet on over 2.5 goals at 11/20 with bet365
How to watch RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach Live Stream
- Go to bet365.com
- Register an account
- Make a deposit of £5 or more
- Watch RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach live online from 14:30 pm BST on Saturday.
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.
RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365
Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.
To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the bet365 website
- Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100
- Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice
- Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled