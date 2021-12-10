Football Betting Tips — RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

The home side are coming into this contest on the back of three consecutive league defeats and the fans will be demanding a strong reaction from the players here.

RB Leipzig are currently 11th in the league table and they will be hoping to close in on the European qualification places in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach are in similar form as well and they are currently level on points with Leipzig in the Bundesliga table.

The visitors have picked up just one win in their last six meetings against RB Leipzig and they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out all three points here.