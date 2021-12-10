Countries
Football Betting Tips — RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

RB Leipzig will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga this weekend.
 

Watch and bet on RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 14:30 GMT on Saturday, December 11th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach preview

The home side are coming into this contest on the back of three consecutive league defeats and the fans will be demanding a strong reaction from the players here.
 
RB Leipzig are currently 11th in the league table and they will be hoping to close in on the European qualification places in the coming weeks.
 
Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach are in similar form as well and they are currently level on points with Leipzig in the Bundesliga table.
 
The visitors have picked up just one win in their last six meetings against RB Leipzig and they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out all three points here.

RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach team news

RB Leipzig possible starting line-up: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Klostermann, Gvardiol, Angelino; Laimer, Adams; Nkunku, Forsberg, Szoboszlai; Silva

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting line-up: Sommer; Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Herrmann, Neuhaus, Kone, Scally; Hofmann, Stindl; Embolo

RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach from bet365:

Match-winner:

RB Leipzig: 3/4

Draw: 16/5

Borussia Monchengladbach: 16/5

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 11/20

Under: 16/9

RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach prediction

Both teams are capable of picking up the three points here and this should be a close contest.
 
Neither side are particularly good defensively and this could be an open contest with a fair few goals. The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 19 goals and a high scoring game seems likely this weekend.
 

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals at 11/20 with Bet365.

