Football Betting Tips — RB Leipzig v Arminia Bielefeld Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Leipzig are currently 9th in the league table and they are heading into this contest on the back of just one win in their last five league matches.

They have managed to win five of their last six home matches in the Bundesliga and the home fans will be demanding a strong performance here.

Arminia Bielefeld managed to end their winless run in the league with a win over Bochum last time out and they will be hoping to pull off an upset here.

The visitors have failed to win their last four meetings against RB Leipzig and this will be a tricky encounter for them.