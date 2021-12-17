Countries
Football Betting Tips — RB Leipzig v Arminia Bielefeld Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

RB Leipzig will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga this weekend.
 

RB Leipzig v Arminia Bielefeld preview

Leipzig are currently 9th in the league table and they are heading into this contest on the back of just one win in their last five league matches.
 
They have managed to win five of their last six home matches in the Bundesliga and the home fans will be demanding a strong performance here.
 
Arminia Bielefeld managed to end their winless run in the league with a win over Bochum last time out and they will be hoping to pull off an upset here.
 
The visitors have failed to win their last four meetings against RB Leipzig and this will be a tricky encounter for them.

RB Leipzig v Arminia Bielefeld team news

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup: Gulacsi; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol; Mukiele, Adams, Kampl, Angelino; Nkunku, Forsberg; Silva

Arminia Bielefeld possible starting lineup: Ortega; Brunner, Pieper, Nilsson, Andrade; Prietl, Kunze; Wimmer, Schopf, Okugawa; Kruger

RB Leipzig v Arminia Bielefeld betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for RB Leipzig v Arminia Bielefeld from bet365:

Match-winner:

RB Leipzig: 1/5

Draw: 6/1

Arminia Bielefeld: 14/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/7

Under: 24/23

RB Leipzig v Arminia Bielefeld prediction

RB Leipzig are undoubtedly the better team heading into this contest and they will be expected to pick up all three points.
 
They have managed to beat Arminia Bielefeld in three of their last four meetings and their impressive home form in recent months should see them grind out an all-important win.
 

Prediction: RB Leipzig to win at 1/5 with Bet365.

