Football Betting Tips — RB Leipzig v Arminia Bielefeld Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

RB Leipzig v Arminia Bielefeld preview
RB Leipzig v Arminia Bielefeld team news
RB Leipzig possible starting lineup: Gulacsi; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol; Mukiele, Adams, Kampl, Angelino; Nkunku, Forsberg; Silva
Arminia Bielefeld possible starting lineup: Ortega; Brunner, Pieper, Nilsson, Andrade; Prietl, Kunze; Wimmer, Schopf, Okugawa; Kruger
RB Leipzig v Arminia Bielefeld betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for RB Leipzig v Arminia Bielefeld:
Match-winner:
RB Leipzig: 1/5
Draw: 6/1
Arminia Bielefeld: 14/1
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 6/7
Under: 24/23
RB Leipzig v Arminia Bielefeld prediction
Prediction: RB Leipzig to win at 1/5 with Bet365.
