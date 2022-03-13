Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Sevilla will be hoping to close the gap with the league leaders with a win over Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league on Sunday afternoon.

Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla live stream

Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Preview

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six league matches and they are currently trailing the league leaders Real Madrid by eight points. Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano are currently 14th in the league table and they have lost their last six matches in the league. The home side will be desperate to bounce back strongly and it will be interesting to see if the players can step up and grind out a positive result against Sevilla here. The visitors have won five of their last six meetings against Rayo Vallecano and they will be confident of picking up all three points here.

When does Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla kicks off at 13:00 pm BST, on the 13th of March, at the Estadio de Vallecas.

Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Team News

Rayo Vallecano team news

The home side will be without the services of Esteban Saveljich, Martin Merquelanz due to injuries.

Alvaro Garcia and Isi Palazon are suspended.

Rayo Vallecano predicted line-up vs Sevilla: Zidane; Balliu, M Suarez, Maras, F Garcia; Ciss, Valentin; Bebe, Comesana, Trejo; Guardiola

Sevilla team news