Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Atletico Madrid will be hoping to continue their impressive run of form within an away win over Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid live stream

Click here to join Virgin Bet

Sign up and deposit any amount into your Virgin Bet account

Start watching the Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid live stream at 20:00 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to follow the La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid, then Virgin Bet have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Virgin Bet and watch their Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join Virgin Bet by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Preview

The home side are currently 4th in the league table and they have picked up five wins from the last six league outings. Furthermore, they have an excellent head to head record against Rayo Vallecano. Atletico Madrid have won five of their last six meetings against Saturday’s opposition. Meanwhile, the visitors are heading into this contest on the back of five defeats and a draw in their last six outings and they have failed to win any of their last six meetings against Atletico Madrid. The visitors are clearly the favourites here and the away fans will be hoping for a convincing win this weekend.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

When does Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 19th of March, at Estadio de Vallecas.

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Rayo Vallecano team news

The home will be without Unai Lopez, Radamel Falcao, Martin Merquelanz and Esteban Saveljich due to injury.

Rayo Vallecano predicted line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Dimitrievski; Balliu, M Suarez, Catena, F Garcia; Comesana, Valentin; Bebe, Trejo, Palazon; Guardiola

Atletico Madrid team news

Thomas Lemar, Sime Vrsaljko, Matheus Cunha and Daniel Wass are ruled out with injuries. Atletico Madrid predicted line-up vs Rayo Vallecano: Oblak; Savic, Gimenez, Reinildo; Llorente, Kondogbia, Herrera, Koke, Carrasco; Griezmann, Felix