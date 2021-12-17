Football Betting Tips — Rayo Vallecano v Deportivo Alaves Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Watch and bet on Rayo Vallecano v Deportivo Alaves live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 13:00 GMT on Saturday, December 18th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.
Rayo Vallecano v Deportivo Alaves preview
Rayo Vallecano v Deportivo Alaves team news
Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup: Dimitrievski; Garcia, Catena, Saveljich, Balliu; Valentin, Lopez; Garcia, Trejo, Palazon; Guardiola
Alaves possible starting lineup: Pacheco; Lopez, Rodriguez, Laguardia, Aguirregabiria; Moya, Ndiaye, Pons; Rioja, Joselu, Mendez
Rayo Vallecano v Deportivo Alaves betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Rayo Vallecano v Deportivo Alaves from bet365:
Match-winner:
Rayo Vallecano: 8/11
Draw: 13/5
Deportivo Alaves: 4/1
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 6/7
Under: 24/23
Rayo Vallecano v Deportivo Alaves prediction
Prediction: Rayo Vallecano to win at 8/11 with Bet365.
