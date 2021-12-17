Football Betting Tips — Rayo Vallecano v Deportivo Alaves Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Countries
Rayo Vallecano v Deportivo Alaves Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Oliver Burke
Rayo Vallecano will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Deportivo Alaves in the Spanish league on Saturday afternoon.
 

Rayo Vallecano v Deportivo Alaves preview

The home side have been in disappointing form in recent weeks and they will be hoping to bounce back strongly here.
 
Rayo Vallecano are currently sixth in the league table and they have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches.
 
Meanwhile, the visitors are 17th in the league table and they are coming into this contest on the back of just one win in their last six league matches.

Rayo Vallecano v Deportivo Alaves team news

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup: Dimitrievski; Garcia, Catena, Saveljich, Balliu; Valentin, Lopez; Garcia, Trejo, Palazon; Guardiola

Alaves possible starting lineup: Pacheco; Lopez, Rodriguez, Laguardia, Aguirregabiria; Moya, Ndiaye, Pons; Rioja, Joselu, Mendez

Rayo Vallecano v Deportivo Alaves betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Rayo Vallecano v Deportivo Alaves from bet365:

Match-winner:

Rayo Vallecano: 8/11

Draw: 13/5

Deportivo Alaves: 4/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/7

Under: 24/23

Rayo Vallecano v Deportivo Alaves prediction

Despite their recent run of form, Rayo Vallecano are formidable at home and they have won seven of their last eight matches in the league in front of their own fans.
 
Meanwhile, Deportivo Alaves have failed to win 19 of their last 21 league matches away from home and they are likely to crash to a defeat here.
 

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano to win at 8/11 with Bet365.

How to watch Rayo Vallecano v Deportivo Alaves Live Stream

