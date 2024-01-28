This AFC Championship game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs is set up to be one of the greatest renewals in postseason history. Ahead of the action – we have our predictions and best picks for the game.

Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs Picks

Kansas City Chiefs money line (+155)

Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-115)

Travis Kelce anytime touchdown scorer (+125)

Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

The AFC Championship is finally here. The No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens need one more win on home soil to book a first trip to the Super Bowl in over a decade, whilst the Kansas City Chiefs look relentless their quest to become the first back-to-back champions since the mid-2000s New England Patriots.

The Ravens dispatched of the Houston Texans in convincing fashion to return to the conference championship, a considerably easier path thus far compared to the No. 3 seed Chiefs going wire-to-wire with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills to get here.

Lamar Jackson will soon be crowned a two-time MVP of the league and Baltimore boast the best defense in the country. The chips are falling together for this franchise but their next hurdle is arguably the biggest and most difficult test any team could face.

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl rings in his five complete years as a starter, showing an incredible level of dominance in every aspect of the postseason which has led to deserved comparisons with Tom Brady.

Baltimore haven’t quite put their best foot forward in the playoffs with Lamar Jackson in the past but this current roster is the best team they’ve had for over ten years. This one could go either way but Kansas City’s experience is enough to tilt the scales in their favor for us.

Ravens vs Chiefs score prediction: Ravens 24-28 Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs Picks Explained

Pick 1: Kansas City Chiefs money line (+155 with BetOnline)

The best NFL sportsbooks underestimated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round against the Buffalo Bills and there’s a good chance they’ve done it again for Sunday’s AFC Championship game in Baltimore.

Patrick Mahomes is a different animal in the postseason and usually, everything needs to go perfectly for the opposition in order for them to stand a chance at beating the Chiefs.

The 28-year-old is playing with best defense he’s had in his career too. Travis Kelce really stepped up his game in Buffalo and Rashee Rice had another fantastic game as well as Isiah Pacheco on the ground.

Despite some initial concerns, the Chiefs definitely have enough weapons to get back to the Super Bowl and go for it again. They have a chance to exploit an inexperienced and majorly unproven Ravens side in the playoffs, which I fully expect them to do.

Pick 2: Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-115 with BetOnline)

Mahomes made big play after big play once again on this stage last time out, completing 17/23 passes for 215 yards in the air and two passing touchdowns against the Bills.

He averages 2.4 passing touchdowns per game in the postseason, with a total of 38 in 16 appearances. The two-time league MVP is one of the sport’s biggest playoff risers and continues to deliver on every occasion.

He cruised to covering this prop last weekend and we’re backing him to do so again in Maryland.

Pick 3: Travis Kelce anytime touchdown scorer (+125 with BetOnline)

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend simply couldn’t believe that some people were making retirement suggestions on his behalf. Kelce exploded in the Divisional round win in Buffalo, catching two touchdown passes with a total of 75 yards in the air.

No duo in NFL history have connected for more playoff touchdowns than Mahomes and Kelce, They’ve only been playing together for five and a half postseasons, so this is quite the feat.

I expect this dynamic pairing to continue to write headlines on the league’s biggest stage this Sunday, before a shot at adding yet another Super Bowl to an incredibly illustrious trophy cabinet.

Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens: -185 | Kansas City Chiefs: +155

Point Spread: Ravens (-3.5) -110 | Chiefs (+3.5) -110

Total Points: Over 44.5 110 | Under 44.5 -110