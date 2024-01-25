NFL

Rashee Rice Player Prop Best Bets vs Ravens – AFC Championship Betting

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
Chiefs rookie Rashee Rice has enjoyed an impressive debut year in Kansas City and ahead of the AFC Championship game, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for the wide receiver.

Rashee Rice AFC Championship Player Prop Picks

  • Rice anytime touchdown scorer (+150)
  • Rice over 60.5 receiving yards (-110)
  • Rice over 6.5 receptions (+120)
Rashee Rice Player Prop Pick 1: Anytime touchdown scorer (+150 with BetOnline)

Rashee Rice is quickly becoming one of the league’s best receivers and +150 with the best NFL sportsbooks for the rookie to score a touchdown in the AFC Championship looks interesting.

Rice is already an integral part of the Chiefs offense led by Patrick Mahomes, which saw the pair connect for seven touchdowns in 16 regular season games.

The second-round pick out of SMU has eliminated any suggestion of Mahomes having a below average group of receivers and looks to be a bright young talent at the age of 23.

He caught a touchdown pass in his first playoff game during the Wild Card round against the Miami Dolphins and we’re backing him to double his tally on Sunday.

Rashee Rice Player Prop Pick 2: Over 60.5 receiving yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Rice averaged 58.6 receiving yards per game in the regular season and with a bigger role in the postseason, this is a line he should be easily covering against the Ravens.

In his debut playoff outing against the Dolphins, Rice tallied 130 receiving yards on eight catches with a touchdown. He followed that up in Buffalo with a solid games, recording 47 yards in the air on four catches.

This is a line he’s hit in six of his last ten outings and it looks another good play in the AFC Championship.

Rashee Rice Player Prop Pick 3: Over 6.5 receptions (+120 with BetOnline)

+120 looks very generous odds for Rice to catch at least seven passes in Sunday’s clash. He’s hit the over on a 6.5 prop in five of his last ten games and the Chiefs will look to involve him early to replicate some of the success he had against Miami.

Travis Kelce is coming into form at the perfect time which only allows Rice more room to work. Over 6.5 has some value in it for sure.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
