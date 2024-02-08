NFL

Rashee Rice Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers – Super Bowl Predictions, Stats & Tips

Louis Fargher
Rashee Rice Chiefs pic

Read below for the best Rashee Rice player props tips and how to bet on Super Bowl LVIII with Bovada.

Rashee Rice Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers

  • At Least 68 Receiving Yards -121
  • At least 1 TD +110
  • At least 7 receptions -109
Rashee Rice Super Bowl Player Prop Pick 1: At least 68 receiving yards @ -121 with Bovada

Bovada is one of the leading offshore sportsbooks and allows NFL enthusiasts to bet on specific markets, such as same game parlays and in this case, player props.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, Rashee Rice, is set to play a huge role in the Super Bowl and Bovada have priced him at -121 to have at least 68 receiving yards.

Regulated betting sites such as BetFair have priced Rashee Rice at -140 in the same market, which makes choosing Bovada a smart choice for Super Bowl LVIII.

Rice has made at least 68 rushing yards in four of his last seven appearances, but struggled in the Chiefs’ last match – averaging just 5.6 yards per reception.

Rice At Least 68 Receiving Yards (-121)

Rashee Rice Super Bowl Player Prop Pick 2: At least 1 TD @ +110 with Bovada

The Chiefs star has contributed with one touchdown in the post season schedule and Bovada have priced the rookie at +110 to do the same against the 49ers.

Again, regulated betting sites such as BetMGM are offering weaker odds, pricing Rice at +100 to score at least one touchdown.

The 23-year-old has made seven touchdowns in the 2023 campaign and could feature heavily with the focus being on Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco and Patrick Mahomes.

Selecting Bovada to stake your Rashee Rice player prop bets will also see your payout happen much quicker in comparison to the regular betting sites.

Rice At Least One TD (+110)

Rashee Rice Super Bowl Player Prop Pick 3: At least 7 receptions @ -109 with Bovada

In two of the three post season matches, Rice has exceeded seven receptions and this includes the most recent victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Bovada have priced him at -109 to make at least seven receptions, which is a strong choice given his recent record in the post season.

Offshore betting sites such as Bovada also have advantages over sites such as Betway, as the latter offer very slim markets – including no player props.

Rice At Least 7 Receptions (-109)

Arrow to top