Rapper Rubi Rose Backs Kansas City Chiefs Trio With $1,000,000 Worth Of Super Bowl LVIII Bets

Cai Parry
Sports Editor
American rap star Rubi Rose has revealed that she is wagering $1,000,000 in Super Bowl LVIII bets ahead of Sunday’s showdown between the Chiefs and the 49ers in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl LVIII is fast approaching, and as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to defend their crown against the San Francisco 49ers – the big betting slips are beginning to roll in.

Canadian rapper Drake is known to place high stakes wagers on major sporting events, and while he is yet to reveal his selections – he is expected to go big for this year’s Super Bowl. Mattress Mack, the renowned NFL gambler who has wagered millions in the past, has confirmed that he does not have a pick for the season finale this time around.

Someone who does though, is American rap star Rubi Rose. The 26-year-old from Kentucky revealed on Instagram that she has $1,000,000 on the line for Sunday’s clash at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Rose said in a social media video: “What’s up, it’s your girl Rubi Rose, and football season is coming to an end. But before it does, we have one more chance to get some money together. This Super Bowl Sunday I’m going big or going the f*** home.

“I got a million dollars on the line. Follow my picks, this is not a drill, this is very real. A million dollars is on the f****** line. Um, yeah, have faith in me because I have faith in myself.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heismans (@heismans)

Clearly full of confidence in her picks, Rose opted for four player props with PrizePicks. Three of those picks are in favor of Chiefs players, while one is in favor of 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Rubi Rose $1,000,000 Super Bowl Bet In Full

  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs) – Over 18.5 Receiving Yards
  • Isiah Pacheco (Chiefs) – Over 16.0 Rush Attempts
  • Harrison Butker (Chiefs) – Over 1.5 Field Goals Made
  • Jauan Jennings (49ers) – Over 3.5 Fantasy Points
Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
