Rapper Rick Ross recently discussed whether he believes the Super Bowl is rigged following conspiracy theories surrounding Taylor Swift’s involvement in the event.

Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Conspiracy

Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

But the tight end’s involvement with global superstar Taylor Swift has raised some questions surrounding the validity of the event.

Recently, conspiracy theories began to surface that Swift’s involvement in the Super Bowl was a ploy to get President Joe Biden re-elected for another term in office.

Rick Ross On Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Conspiracy

One man who has debunked the conspiracy theories surrounding this year’s Super Bowl is American Rapper, Rick Ross.

Appearing on the Impaulsive podcast with hosts Logan Paul and Mike Maljak, Paul asked Ross whether he thought Taylor Swift’s involvement with the Chiefs pointed to the Super Bowl being rigged.

In response, the rapper said: “I don’t think it’s rigged.

“Is it big business? Of course, it’s big business.

“You gotta realize, it comes down to getting money. Let’s get some money. I’m not gonna say too much because I look forward to being an owner one day.

“That’s that Illuminati talk type shit. It’s sad. That’s the homie’s girl. She’s at the game. They can’t help if she sold 100 million records.

“She gotta date somebody! She should perform at the Super Bowl too.”

Who Does Logan Paul Want To Win Super Bowl LVIII?

Elsewhere in the podcast, Logan Paul discussed who he would like to win this year’s Super Bowl, saying: “I’ve gotta go with Chiefs.”

Discussing his reasons behind his support of the Kansas City Chiefs, Paul cited quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who recently signed an endorsement deal with Paul’s drinks company, Prime: “Patrick Mahomes is a Prime athlete.”