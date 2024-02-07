American Football

Rapper Rick Ross Discusses Whether He Believes The Super Bowl Is Rigged Following Taylor Swift Conspiracy

Author image
Ben Hunt
Sports Editor
2 min read
Rapper Rick Ross recently discussed whether he believes the Super Bowl is rigged following conspiracy theories surrounding Taylor Swift’s involvement in the event.

Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Conspiracy

Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

But the tight end’s involvement with global superstar Taylor Swift has raised some questions surrounding the validity of the event.

Recently, conspiracy theories began to surface that Swift’s involvement in the Super Bowl was a ploy to get President Joe Biden re-elected for another term in office.

Rick Ross On Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Conspiracy

One man who has debunked the conspiracy theories surrounding this year’s Super Bowl is American Rapper, Rick Ross.

Appearing on the Impaulsive podcast with hosts Logan Paul and Mike Maljak, Paul asked Ross whether he thought Taylor Swift’s involvement with the Chiefs pointed to the Super Bowl being rigged.

In response, the rapper said: “I don’t think it’s rigged.

“Is it big business? Of course, it’s big business.

“You gotta realize, it comes down to getting money. Let’s get some money. I’m not gonna say too much because I look forward to being an owner one day.

“That’s that Illuminati talk type shit. It’s sad. That’s the homie’s girl. She’s at the game. They can’t help if she sold 100 million records.

“She gotta date somebody! She should perform at the Super Bowl too.”

Who Does Logan Paul Want To Win Super Bowl LVIII?

Elsewhere in the podcast, Logan Paul discussed who he would like to win this year’s Super Bowl, saying: “I’ve gotta go with Chiefs.”

Discussing his reasons behind his support of the Kansas City Chiefs, Paul cited quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who recently signed an endorsement deal with Paul’s drinks company, Prime: “Patrick Mahomes is a Prime athlete.”

Author image
Ben Hunt

Having worked in publishing for five years as a copywriter, marketer and sports writer, Ben joined SportsLens in 2023 having previously written evergreen football content for publications such as The Hype Train and The United Journal. Following this, Ben moved on to GIVEMESPORT to write breaking news content across a variety of sports for a global market. On top of this Ben has also worked for The Athletic, managing their social media channels on a freelance basis throughout busy periods. Football is Ben’s main passion, but he also enjoys writing about boxing, mixed martial arts, Formula 1 and cricket. Originally hailing from the sleepy town of Ipswich, Ben attended university in Norwich, now lives in London, and supports Manchester United (naturally). As an avid Manchester United fan, Ben has often been called a glory hunter, but he also fully understands the hardship of being a fan of any sport, which translates into his writing.
Author Image

Ben Hunt

