Rangers and St. Johnstone will compete against one another on 16th December 2021, Thursday.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45, Ibrox Stadium

Rangers vs St. Johnstone Preview

Rangers won the last Scottish Premiership league against the Hearts by a 2-0 scoreline.

On the other hand, St. Johnstone lost the match against Aberdeen by a 1-0 scoreline. However, the team managed to get 38% possession in this Scottish premiership match.

Last but not the least, Rangers managed to get a 2-1 victory against St. Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Rangers vs St. Johnstone Team News

Rangers reported injuries of Filip Helander, Ryan Jack, and Nnamdi Ofoborh. While Leon Balogun is doubtful for the match and Joe Aribo has been suspended for the game.

Meanwhile, St. Johnstone will be without Stevie May, David Wotherspoon, Cameron MacPherson, and Murray Davidson.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Aribo, Kamara; Kent, Arfield, Sakala; Morelos

St Johnstone possible starting lineup:

Clark; Brown, Gordon, McCart; Rooney, Bryson, Craig, Booth, Crawford; Middleton, Kane

Rangers vs St. Johnstone Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Rangers vs St. Johnstone from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Rangers: 1/5

Draw: 6/1

St Johnstone: 12/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 4/6

Under: 11/8

Rangers vs St. Johnstone Prediction

Rangers have portrayed the league’s second-best defensive record therefore most football betting sites believe that rangers will win the match.

Prediction: Rangers to win at 1/5.

