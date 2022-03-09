Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade top five betting offers and free bets for Europa League match

Rangers will continue their European adventure on Thursday night when they visit Red Star Belgrade in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 contest. The Scottish giants had previously won a historic playoff match against Borussia Dortmund, while their Serbian counterparts had finished first in their group.

Best Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade free bets and betting offers

Looking for a Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the Europa League game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Rangers 8/11 Draw 5/2 Red Star Belgrade 4/1

How to claim a Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade free bet

Claiming the Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at Ibrox for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Europa League clash between Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade betting tips and prediction

The rangers easily defeated Borussia Dortmund in the playoff round after a shaky performance in the group stages. They defeated the Germans 4-2 in the first leg before drawing 2-2 in the return game on home soil.

In the last two seasons, Rangers have been eliminated at this point of the continental final, losing 4-1 to Bayer Leverkusen in the 2019-20 season and 3-1 to Slavia Praha last season.

This time around, the Scottish powerhouse will be looking for better fortune.

Red Star Belgrade will play in the knockout stage this week after securing automatic qualification to the last 16 by finishing first in their group. They only lost once in the group stages, to Midtjylland in the fourth round, losing 1-0.

The visitors have progressed further in the Europa League than they have in over two decades, and they will be hoping to continue their success on Thursday.

Rangers are unbeaten in their past nine games in all competitions, while their opponents haven’t lost a competitive game since November of last year. The two teams are in a title fight in their respective leagues and are expected to play to a draw on Thursday.

Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade betting tips: Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade to draw @ 5/2 with bet365