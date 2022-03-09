Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade live stream: How to watch Europa League for free

The Europa League’s last 16 round begins this week, with Rangers hosting Red Star Belgrade at Ibrox on Thursday night. Follow the instructions below to watch the live stream.

Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade preview

Rangers will be hoping for a repeat of their recent Premiership triumph over Aberdeen, which they won 1-0.

Rangers had 64% possession and 20 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the game. The rangers’ goal came from Kemar Roofe (81′). Aberdeen, on the other hand, had one shot on goal, with none of them hitting the target.

On the other hand, the rangers have been on a goal-scoring spree recently, scoring in each of their last six games.

During that time, they’ve managed to score 11 goals while allowing 7 goals to be scored against them. In this game, we’ll see if that tendency can be maintained.

Red Star Belgrade enters this match on the back of a 5-0 SuperLiga victory over Novi Pazar in their most recent match.

Over their last six games, Red Star Belgrade has scored an abundance of goals thanks to their precision play (18 to be precise). During this time, they had an exceptional mean average of 3 goals scored per game.

Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade team news

Rangers team news

On Thursday, the hosts will be missing Ianis Hagi, Amad Diallo, and Steven Davis due to injuries. Nnamdi Ofoborh is unable to compete due to a heart issue, while Filip Helander is not enrolled for the event.

Rangers predicted line-up

McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Lundstram, Kamara, Aribo; Arfield, Morelos, Kent

Red Star Belgrade team news

Lois Diony, an Angers loanee, is out with an injury and has been left out of his team’s Europa League roster as a result.

Red Star Belgrade predicted lineup

Borjan; Piccini, Erakovic, Dragovic, Rodic; Sanogo, Kanga; Ben, Ivanic, Katai; Omoijuanfo

