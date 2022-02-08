Rangers vs Hibs prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

RANGERS host Hibs at Ibrox on Wednesday night as they aim to build on their impressive 5-0 win over Hearts at the weekend.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will be looking to keep pressure on Celtic at the top of the Premiership table after slipping behind them in the title race after their 3-0 Old Firm defeat last week.

Match Info

Date: Wednesday, 9th February

Kick-Off: 19:45 GMT, Ibrox Stadium, Aberdeen

Rangers vs Hibs prediction

Rangers shook off their 3-0 Old Firm humbling with a 5-0 thrashing of Hearts at the weekend and will look to consolidate with a similar performance against fellow Edinburgh club Hibs on Wednesday evening.

Hibs lost to 1-0 St Mirren on Saturday and will be determined to avoid a repeat of what happened to their Tynecastle rivals. But they have now failed to score in three out of their last four matches which will be a worry for boss Shaun Maloney.

The return of goalscorer Alfredo Morelos from international duty with Colombia has been a welcome one for Rangers. The former Independiente Medellín striker scored twice against Hearts to take his tally to 109 goals in 213 games for the Ibrox outfit.

Hibs have beaten the reigning Scottish Premiership champions just once since 2018 and it’s a long shot to think they will come grab all three points here. In fact even scoring a goal is asking a lot of them at the moment and Rangers look confident of a victory to nil.

Rangers vs Hibs prediction: Rangers 3 Hibs 0 @ 7/1 with BetFred

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Rangers vs Hibs betting tips

Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst admitted he was happy with his side’s reaction to losing to Celtic by thrashing Hearts.

He said: “We knew what to do from the start and I think that showed in the reaction today to get back to winning ways. We were very good, very energetic. The substitutions we could bring on kept the quality and the threat all over the pitch.

“I’m very pleased, it was a big win for us, especially the way we won and the attitude we showed from the first minute. It was a good reaction and I’m really happy how it went.”

Alfredo Morelos looks decent value to score anytime at 11/10 but with the risk that he could be taken off and rested I’d prefer to back Rangers to win to nil given Hibs’ terrible recent goalscoring form.

Rangers vs Hibs prediction: Rangers to win to nil @ 11/10 with BetFred

Rangers vs Hibs match odds

Rangers @ 1/3 with BetFred

Draw @ 9/2 with BetFred

Hibs @ 9/1 with BetFred

Rangers vs Hibs total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 8/3 with BetFred

Under 2.5 goals @ 1/1 with BetFred

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

